Shapermint Supports Mothers at Every Step of Maternity with New "Embrace Maternity Collection"

This collection marks Shapermint's first category expansion into maternity shapewear

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapermint launched the new Shapermint Essentials Embrace Maternity Collection of size-inclusive maternity shapewear today. Shapermint is the leading shapewear and intimates DTC retailer that garnered 10M+ customers in just 6 years and 250K+ 5-star reviews. With this collection, moms and moms-to-be can embrace every milestone with maternity essentials they can rely on. From the early stages of pregnancy to postpartum recovery, the Embrace Maternity Collection ensures comfort, support, and style throughout the journey into motherhood.

Shapermint Essentials Embrace Maternity Collection

Available in a range of 7 sizes from S-4XL to fit every body, the 4 new styles in this collection are maternity twists on 4 of the best-selling shapewear and bra styles in America: the Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Cami (the #1 best-selling shapewear style*), Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts (the #2 best-selling shapewear style*), the Shapermint Essentials High Waisted Shaping Leggings (the #4 best-selling shapewear style*), and the Truekind® Daily Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra (the #6 best-selling wireless bra**).

Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director of Shapermint said, "We're proud to support expecting and new mothers every step of the way with this extra functional and innovative collection that makes breastfeeding easier, helps support baby bumps, and provides gentle compression zones around the tummy and booty for shaping power. 80% of our customers are mothers, so we are thrilled to make their lives easier while offering the comfortable shaping benefits Shapermint is known for."





The collection features 4 products:



1. Embrace Maternity Belly Support Shorts (Original Price: $48, Sale Price: $28.99). These maternity shaping shorts have a high-waisted design that gently lifts and supports the belly, smoothing the back, torso, thighs and booty with built-in knit compression zones. With a non-compression belly zone that adapts to a changing belly size, these anti-chafing shorts can be worn during all pregnancy and postpartum stages. They prevent thigh chafing and will not roll up or down, with anti-slip silicone strips at the waist. With stretchy, soft fabric made of 90% Nylon and 10% Spandex, these breathable shorts are invisible under clothes, creating a flattering baby bump shape that is smooth under dresses. A seamless design without any irritating seams can be enjoyed through every stage of the pregnancy journey. Available in Black and Chai shades.

2. Embrace Maternity Belly Support Leggings (Original Price: $58, Sale Price: $34.99). Unlike traditional leggings, this innovative, unique design is specially crafted to cater to the needs of expectant mothers. The leggings can expand with the changing shape of the pregnant body and be worn throughout different stages of pregnancy. The stretchy 90% Nylon and 10% Spandex fabric enables effortless movement, and the elastic waistband ensures a snug fit without putting pressure on the abdomen. With unmatched comfort and smoothing support, these leggings boast a belly panel surrounded by knit compression zones that lift and support the baby bump. The leggings provide a comfortable shaping option during postpartum recovery. With a seamless construction, these leggings offer breathability, softness, and stretchiness. High-waisted and ankle length, they effortlessly hug the body and are available in Black and Heather Gray shades.

3. Embrace Maternity Wirefree Nursing Bra (Original Price: $50, Sale Price: $29.99). This wirefree bra is crafted with seamless construction and buttery-soft fabric with adjustable straps and a hook & eye closure for a customizable fit and support as her body changes. Virtually invisible under clothing, the comfortable and stretchy 92% Polyamide and 8% Elastane fabric accommodates bust size fluctuations, for a perfect fit throughout the breastfeeding journey. One-step front clasps make breastfeeding or pumping a breeze, offering easy, one-hand access without the need to remove the entire bra. Available in Black and Chai shades.

4. Embrace Maternity Clip-Down Nursing Cami (Original Price: $44, Sale Price: $25.99). A wirefree nursing bra and shaping cami combination, this all-in-one solution for postpartum offers comfort, confidence and convenience. Unlike traditional nursing camis, this unique design provides torso compression and a built-in nursing bra for unparalleled support for new moms. The bra features convenient nursing clasps and drop-down, removable cups for effortless one-hand breastfeeding and pumping access. This cami boasts adjustable shoulder straps and extra coverage over an expanding belly. A multifunctional essential, this stretchy, breathable, seamless and versatile cami is composed of 92% Polyamide, 8% Elastane, for ease of movement and flexibility. Available in Black and Chai shades.

About Shapermint:

Shapermint (@shapermint) is the fast-growing, size-inclusive online shapewear & intimates retailer (www.shapermint.com) featuring its exclusive brands, Shapermint Essentials and Truekind, as well as a curated selection from the world's top shapewear and intimates brands, including Wacoal, Maidenform and Bali. Shapermint offers comfortable shaping essentials for every body, featuring bras, underwear, camis, swimwear, leggings, shaper shorts, bodysuits and more. Shapermint empowers its community to celebrate their shape and wear confidence. It seeks to redefine traditional beauty standards and encourage self-acceptance while providing extended sizing from XS-4XL, to enhance natural curves and support individual body types.

*Source: Circana Sales Intimates (Shapewear Category), Q1 2024

**Source: Circana Sales Intimates (Bra Category), Q1 2024

SOURCE Shapermint