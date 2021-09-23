ShapeShift Announces Second Airdrop of Up to 6.6M FOX Tokens

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift , a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, announced today that their Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) has issued a second airdrop of 6,613,000 FOX Tokens to over 33,000 DAO community token holders previously ineligible because their tokens were locked in staking or liquidity providing activities.

ShapeShift received many requests to include these members in a follow-up airdrop, or, "Fairdrop." To address the feedback, a proposal was passed by the ShapeShift DAO by an overwhelming majority of votes (99.97%) on September 16. The official FOX contract address is https://etherscan.io/token/0xc770eefad204b5180df6a14ee197d99d808ee52d.

In July, ShapeShift announced the largest airdrop in history as well as the intent to decentralize the company and open source all company source code. The first airdrop awarded FOX Tokens to current and past ShapeShift users, KeepKey hardware wallet owners, employees, shareholders and investors, as well as the governance token holders of 13 DeFi protocols that inspired the company (Gitcoin, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Yearn, Aave, Alchemix, BadgerDAO, 1inch, Compound, Curve, Balancer, Maker and 0x). However, because tokens that were deposited in staking or liquidity-providing contracts were omitted from the first airdrop, the second airdrop aims to offer these members 200 FOX each in a show of cross-DAO collaboration and support for DeFi and governance participation.

"I am very pleased that DAO community member NukeManDan and others advocated for this Fairdrop, and that the vast majority of our FOX Token holders voted to support the measure," said Willy Ogorzaly, head of decentralization for the soon-to-be established FOX Foundation. "While there was no deliberate intent to exclude DAO stakers and LP providers from the initial airdrop, the DAO offers the structure to address such opportunities through governance proposals. This is an example of the process working as intended, with strong participation and solidarity across DAO communities."

All recipients of both airdrops have until October 12, 2021, to claim the full amount of their token awards; after that date, claimable tokens decrease 10 percent per day. Check eligibility here , or visit the HelpDesk article for claiming options and general information about the FOX airdrop.

About ShapeShift

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The company's web and mobile platforms allow users around the world to safely buy, hold, trade and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Learn more at ShapeShift.com .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Smith

[email protected]

SOURCE ShapeShift