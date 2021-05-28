ShapeShift Publishes Report on the Challenges and Opportunities of Non-Fungible Tokens

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift , an international, non-custodial cryptocurrency leader, released a new report in their "New Frontiers" series called "Enter the Metaverse: Challenges and Opportunities in NFTs." Recently, NFTs have received significant attention for the high-dollar sales of digital art and collectibles. However, the underlying, blockchain-enabled capability has potential to disrupt many industries, enable a wide span of transactions of both real-world and digital objects and support more direct transactions at scale between buyers and sellers.

This report reviews the possible applications of NFTs; the roadblocks that could impede their full potential (such as scalability, security and marketplace fragmentation); the innovations required or in the works to address these roadblocks; recent movements in NFT-related standards; and the copyright/intellectual property implications of NFTs.

"NFTs have the potential to transform how people execute real estate transactions and open the door to fractional ownership of properties, as just one example of their potential impact," said Kent Barton, head of research and development of ShapeShift and author of the report. "There is a lot to unpack with NFTs and work to be done to enable a future where NFTs are at the center of a more seamless, direct transfer of ownership. It's important to understand what they can possibly mean for the future, and what work remains to get us to that future."

RESOURCE: Download New Frontiers—Enter the Metaverse: Challenges and Opportunities in NFTs

About ShapeShift

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The company's web and mobile platforms allow users around the world to safely buy, hold, trade and interact with digital asset platforms such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Learn more at ShapeShift.com .

Media Contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE ShapeShift

Related Links

https://shapeshift.com/

