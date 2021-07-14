ShapeShift to Decentralize Entire Company; Largest Airdrop in History Shifts Governance to the Community

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift , an international, non-custodial cryptocurrency leader, announced today that it has begun dismantling its corporate structure, decentralizing governance to its customers via its FOX Token.

Enabling this decentralized governance was the largest crypto token airdrop in history: 340 million FOX Tokens were granted to over one million recipients. This unprecedented move aligns the platform with the ethos of decentralized finance. In a multi-step process (beginning with today's airdrop), ShapeShift will dissolve all corporate structure, open-source its entire code base and technology, and imbue the FOX Token with governance rights so that airdrop recipients can begin governing the organization.

The FOX Token was distributed broadly to over a million current and past ShapeShift users, KeepKey hardware wallet owners and users of other DeFi protocols. More in-depth details of the airdrop and decentralization can be found in a blog released by ShapeShift earlier this morning: ShapeShift to Decentralize Entire Company . The official FOX contract address is https://etherscan.io/token/0xc770eefad204b5180df6a14ee197d99d808ee52d .

"It has become clear that open, immutable finance requires open, immutable organizations," said Erik Voorhees, founder and CEO of ShapeShift. "Inspired by the broader DeFi community, we'll now help pioneer a new model of economic coordination for the 21st century. No corporate entity, no banks and no borders. The tools are ready. Our customers, and the broader crypto community, are now the primary stakeholders of a decentralized, open-source digital asset platform for the world."

Following the airdrop, the majority of FOX Tokens are now owned and controlled by hundreds of thousands of individuals around the world. These tokens now govern ShapeShift's future. As the company open-sources and decentralizes itself, token holders will have the ability to direct the future of the product and brand by voting on and submitting proposals. Liquidity mining for the FOX Token will also be initiated 48 hours after the airdrop (9:00 a.m. MT, Friday, July 16, 2021).

ShapeShift is one of the longest-running crypto brands and made waves in January with its announcement of integrated decentralized exchange (DEX) technology. Today, it remains one of the only venues in the world to trade native, unwrapped Bitcoin and Ethereum assets with no counterparty or intermediary, and no added fees.

For more information on the airdrop and company decentralization, please refer to these detailed resources:



ShapeShift blog : ShapeShift to Decentralize Entire Company

FOX official contract address : https://etherscan.io/token/0xc770eefad204b5180df6a14ee197d99d808ee52d

ShapeShift Discord : https://discord.com/invite/shapeshift

