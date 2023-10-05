Shapewear Company Double Scoop Announces its Latest Color, Bubble Gum Pink, Just in Time for Halloween's Hottest Costume

News provided by

Double Scoop LLC

05 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

Double Scoop continues its unique spin on shapewear adding volume instead of compression, color as well as nude, and a variety of shapes and sizes for what was previously "one size fits most."

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Up the road from Barbie's Malibu home, Santa Barbara based Double Scoop is launching a unique pink shade of their popular Double Scoop® padded inserts just in time for Halloween. Known as the "instant boob job," these flirty pink Scoop Inserts are the must-have push-up shapewear accessory to complete that bombshell silhouette for this year's hottest Barbie costumes. Ladies can unleash their inner-Margot Robbie with a two-minute hack!

It's no wonder Double Scoop has a growing cult following for their lightweight bra insert with their unique patented shelf that lifts and sculpts rather than just layering on more. The fun and flirty brand is like an instant boob job that adds temporary volume and support for "the girls" without the expense, risk and permanence of plastic surgery. Each pair also comes with a bonus pack of double-sided invisible tape strips
Double Scoop's Bubble Gum Pink Bra Insert, just in time for Halloween's Hottest costumers, available on Amazon.com/doublescoop
Double Scoop's Bubble Gum Pink Bra Insert, just in time for Halloween's Hottest costumers, available on Amazon.com/doublescoop

"We're the original Boob-Job-in-a-Bag — the only brand to have fun, flirty colors for all occasions." says co-founder Annabelle Brownell, "Bubble Gum Pink was an obvious addition to this season's line up to compliment all the Barbie-inspired pink dresses, shirts, swimsuits, and costumes."

Putting the 'shape' back into shapewear, Double Scoop has a growing cult following for its "instant boob job"-- Double Scoop® Inserts.  The company has been quietly expanding the definition of shapewear to include the "boost" it needed with lightweight padded inserts. Rather than just layer on padding, Double Scoop has a patented inner shelf that lifts and shapes.  "We believe in shaping and sculpting," adds Betsy Heafitz, the other co-founder, "There's way more to shapewear than just compression. Instead of subtracting, you can enhance the curves you already have. There's nothing more fun than seeing someone's face when they slip in their first Scoops and see instant results."

About Double Scoop
Double-Scoop was founded in 2014 on the idea that shapewear should be fun as well as flattering. Equipped with a handful of foam and chic fabrics, co-founders Annabelle Abba Brownell and Betsy Heafitz design fashionable shapewear that provides volume exactly where women want it. The Double Scoop flagship product line features padded inserts for bras, swimsuits, tops, and dresses. Trademarked and patented, Double Scoop inserts come in a variety of fashion "flavors." Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Double Scoop is focused on their mission to change the world — two scoops at a time! 

For Specific Pink Product Page     rb.gy/y31jd

Contact: Betsy Heafitz
805- 453-2240
[email protected]
www.amazon.com/doublescoop
www.double-scoop.com 

SOURCE Double Scoop LLC

