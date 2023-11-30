Shapewear Company Double Scoop Announces its Latest Product - Double Scoop Double-Sided Invisible Tape Strips

The Instant Wardrobe Fix is a "Must Have" for seasonal parties and travel, now 20% off with purchase of Double Scoop Padded Inserts on Amazon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative shapewear company Double Scoop announces the latest product in its lineup: Double-Sided Invisible Tape Strips - in time for Holiday and New Year's Parties and Travel.

Double Scoop's Latest - Just in time for Holidays. Double Scoop's Double Sided Tape 20% off with purchase of any Double Scoop Padded Insert

This instant wardrobe fix is perfect for this season's low-cut necklines, cut-out dresses, sheer fashion, and of course fashion emergencies. Double Scoop Double-Sided Invisible Tape Strips are excellent for those sexy, backless, strapless dresses and tops, instant hems, pesky V-Necks, bra straps and, of course, the patented Double Scoop Padded Inserts for bras, tops, swimsuits and dresses (aka The OG Instant Boob Job).

Here 's why Double Scoop Double-Sided Tape Strips are a great addition to your next round-up for Shapewear Essentials or Genius Amazon Finds:

Limited-Time Discount: 20% off Tape Strips with purchase of Double Scoop Padded Inserts now through 1/2/24 - only on Amazon!

20% off Tape Strips with purchase of Double Scoop Padded Inserts now through - only on Amazon! Perfect for Holiday Glamour: Stay glamorous all night long while giving you peace of mind from any slippage. Great for that sassy cocktail dress or sexy plunging neckline. Double Scoop Tape strips are perfect for everyday use, parties or travel.

Stay glamorous all night long while giving you peace of mind from any slippage. Great for that sassy cocktail dress or sexy plunging neckline. Double Scoop Tape strips are perfect for everyday use, parties or travel. Great for Travel & Multi-Purpose Use: The Double Scoop Tape Strips are packaged in convenient packets of 20, so you can easily put them in your pocket, purse or carry-on bag to go for instant wardrobe fixes.

The Double Scoop Tape Strips are packaged in convenient packets of 20, so you can easily put them in your pocket, purse or carry-on bag to go for instant wardrobe fixes. Easy to Use - Opens from Both Sides: We strived to create a tape that's easy to open from both sides, so no more picking a fight with the corner edge.

We strived to create a tape that's easy to open from both sides, so no more picking a fight with the corner edge. Skin & Fabric Friendly: Perfect for all skin types. Each clear adhesive body tape strip is transparent and double-sided. No residue with just enough stick. One side goes on you, and the other on your blouse, dress, padded insert or swimsuit.

Double Scoop has been innovating bra hacks since 2014. The first on the scene to launch with different shades of 'nude' as well as its Divine line of shapewear to embrace body positivity, Double Scoop is proud to celebrate all shapes, sizes and shades of women.

Equipped with a handful of foam and chic fabrics and the belief that shapewear should be fun as well as flattering, co-founders Annabelle Abba Brownell and Betsy Heafitz designed fashionable shapewear that adds volume exactly where women want it to. Trademarked and patented, the Double Scoop flagship product line features padded inserts for bras, swimsuits, tops, and dresses in a variety of fashion flavors. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Double Scoop is focused on their mission to change the world, two scoops at a time.

For more information, please follow Double Scoop on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact: Betsy Heafitz

805- 453-2240

[email protected]

www.amazon.com/doublescoop

www.double-scoop.com

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

SOURCE Double Scoop LLC