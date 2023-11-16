Shapewear Market to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2028; Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Commando LLC, CPS Shapers Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shapewear market is estimated to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.62%. The shapewear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer shapewear market are Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Commando LLC, CPS Shapers Ltd., Glamoras World, Global Intimates Group, Gymmer, Hanesbrands Inc., Honeylove Sculptwear Inc., Jockey International Inc., Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Preethi Shapewear, Reliance Industries Ltd., SADABAHAR FASHION, Skims Body Inc., and Spanx LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shapewear Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - The company offers shapewear such as figure-shaping bodywear and slim fitting shapewear

Commando LLC - The company offers various types of shapewear such as classic control bodysuit, classic control body short, and classic control brief.

CPS Shapers Ltd. - The company offers shapewear such as Dermawear saree shapewear.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Shapewear is mostly sold through physical retail channels such as hypermarkets, department stores, speciality stores, and club stores. The United States is the largest market in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico . The high adoption of the internet and the widespread use of social media are some of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Impactful driver- Increasing smartphone penetration, along with the growing E-commerce industry

Increasing smartphone penetration, along with the growing E-commerce industry Key Trend - Technological advancement in making shapewear

- Technological advancement in making shapewear Major Challenges - Unpredictable raw material prices

Market Segmentation

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global shapewear market receives its largest revenues from department stores and speciality stores. Speciality stores are those that stock similar products in one location, including branded retail stores like Jockey International. A wide range of products from various brands can be found in these stores. Department store retailers set themselves apart through their store design, merchandise offerings, and customer service. Additionally, having exclusive designer collections and private-label brands can provide a competitive edge in this sector.

Related Reports:

The maternity support products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 160.87 million.

The compression wear and shapewear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,704.28 million.

Shapewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Geography

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Vendor Landscape

13 Vendor Analysis

14 Appendix

