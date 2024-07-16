Shaping the Future: Forum 30, The MPHO Safety and Traceability Summit in Rome

REDLANDS, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Council for Commonality in Blood Banking Automation ("ICCBBA"), in partnership with the Italian national competent authorities for blood Centro Nazionale Sangue ("CNS") and cells/tissues Centro Nazionale Trapianti ("CNT"), will be hosting Forum 30 The MPHO Safety and Traceability Summit on 14-15 November 2024. The Forum 30 Summit is set to provide a transformative experience as it brings together global stakeholders to advance the safety and traceability of Medical Products of Human Origin (MPHO). This pivotal event will take place in the historic city of Rome, Italy.

About the Forum 30 Summit

Theme: The patient in need of MPHO worldwide – achieving and sustaining a global consensus on MPHO safety and traceability.

Purpose:

1. Facilitate a global consensus on advancing MPHO safety and reliability for the patient's benefit.

2. Provide a forum to address healthcare informatics standards, terminology, and coding supporting global MPHO biovigilance and traceability.

Who Will Attend: This invitation-only event aims to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders including patients, clinicians, regulators, and technology experts from around the world. The goal is to foster an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives can be shared, reflecting the global realities and opportunities in MPHO.

Format: The two-day summit will feature engaging plenary and breakout sessions designed to encourage interaction and networking. Attendees will have the opportunity to build meaningful connections and collaborate on advancing patient care and donor well-being.

Program Concept: The program is crafted to encompass various aspects including the patient's perspective, safety, real-life lessons learned, regulatory challenges, future MPHO-based therapies, and the role of technology. Throughout the summit, the importance of robust traceability structures and information standards will be highlighted to address regulatory oversight challenges.

The Forum 30 Summit will build on the pioneering Forum 25 event held in Lisbon in 2019. It promises to be a unique platform for unlocking new perspectives, forging meaningful connections, and charting the course towards improved MPHO safety and traceability worldwide.

"Forum 30 is a unique multi-MPHO event highlighting the common challenges and opportunities in making these products safer. No other conference takes as broad a perspective on transplantation and transfusion safety as Forum 30. ICCBBA, as an international Non-State Actor, is proud to be able to facilitate this meeting of global interest." (Eoin McGrath, Executive Director, ICCBBA)

"The safety and traceability of MPHOs are crucial. Ensuring these products are safe protects patient well-being, while robust traceability systems guarantee the ability to quickly address any potential issues, thereby maintaining trust in healthcare systems and medical treatments. For these and many more reasons it will be an honor to host an event so relevant such as Forum 30 Summit, a great opportunity to confront with patients, clinicians and stakeholders and to strengthen the global health." (Vincenzo De Angelis, Director, CNS)

"The traceability of biological donations has always been a cornerstone of the Italian transplant system. In these terms, our longstanding commitment began in the early 2000s with the creation of a digital system able to track donors and recipients at any time. This traceability is a significant safeguard for citizens and patients, as it ensures transparency. Moreover, Italy has extensive European experience in this field: through the Eurocet 128 service contract, CNT has contributed to implement a single European Coding System. We look forward to welcoming you to Rome for this important meeting." (Giuseppe Feltrin, Managing Director, CNT)

About ICCBBA

ICCBBA is the international standards organization responsible for the management and development of the ISBT 128 Standard.

The acronym ISBT was originally derived from the important role played by the International Society of Blood Transfusion in the development of the Standard. Today it expands as Information Standard for Blood and Transplantation. The number 128 reflects the 128 characters of the ISO/IEC 646 7-bit character set.

The acronym ICCBBA is derived from the International Council for Commonality in Blood Banking Automation. ISBT 128 | ICCBBA

About CNS

The Italian national competent authority for blood and blood components acting as coordinator of the national system. Among others, it is responsible for regulatory blood inspectors' qualification through training activities. Homepage - Centro Nazionale Sangue

About CNT

The Italian national competent authority for organs, tissues, cells and MAR coordinating activities from donation to transplantation. Among others, it is responsible for regulatory inspector's qualification through training activities. Trapianti (salute.gov.it)

For the latest updates on the Forum 30 Summit

