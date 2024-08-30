Shaping the Future of Chiropractic Care: Chiro One opens clinic in the Cleveland University Professional Building on the Cleveland University-Kansas City campus

OAKBROOK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers, a leader in chiropractic care, is proud to announce that the company will open its doors in the Cleveland University Professional Building on the campus of Cleveland University-Kansas City (CUKC) in Overland Park, Kansas.

Senior Cleveland students who have completed the Cleveland Chiropractic Health Center requirements will have the opportunity to observe and interact as preceptors with Chiro One's outcomes-based chiropractic care model. The launch of this new clinic further enhances the relationship between Chiro One and Cleveland University-Kansas City. Several Chiro One locations throughout the country serve as preceptorship sites for CUKC's senior chiropractic interns.

Cleveland University-Kansas City President, Dr. Carl S. Cleveland III, a fourth-generation chiropractor and grandson of the university's founders says, "A key objective as part of the CUKC DC student educational experience is to expose senior interns to a variety of practice models and to prepare them for the business of chiropractic. Chiro One is a welcome addition as a complement to CUKC's nationwide preceptorship program."

Dr. Sam Wang, chiropractor, co-founder and COO of Chiro One says, "We are thrilled to have the privilege of supporting today's students and helping develop tomorrow's chiropractors. We see this partnership as an incredible opportunity to continue to help shape the future of chiropractic care by creating a bridge between the private sector and academic institutions."

Chiro One partners with the student entrepreneurial club on the Cleveland campus and offers an annual scholarship to support Cleveland students working toward their degrees.

The Chiro One Wellness Center on campus at Cleveland University-Kansas City, located in Overland Park, Kansas, opened on August 26, 2024.

About Cleveland University-Kansas City

For more than 100 years, Cleveland University-Kansas City, with its College of Chiropractic and College of Health Sciences, has been on a mission of educating leaders in health promotion. The Cleveland Chiropractic Health Center provides care for over 36,000 patient visits annually.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One is a mission-driven organization focused on improving the lives of people in every community through exceptional, outcomes-based chiropractic care. A subsidiary of TVG-Medulla, a healthcare services organization based in Chicago, Chiro One specializes in customized treatments for pain patients. With over 100 locations across the country, their chiropractic doctors provide high-quality, accessible pain management options for patients. For more information, please visit chiroone.com

