Shaping the Future of Compliance in Digital Assets

MarketGuard; JayBee

14 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

MUNICH , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, regulatory and AML compliance pose unique challenges. MarketGuard, in its forward-thinking collaboration with JayBee AG, is redefining AML, KYC, and KYT compliance for blockchain businesses.

Innovative crypto compliance solution MarketGuard (PRNewsfoto/MarketGuard)
MarketGuard, offering innovative crypto compliance solutions, aimed to upgrade its SaaS platform to address the rapidly changing digital currency landscape. JayBee, a Swiss company specialised in compliance, regulation, and risk management with a strong focus on DLT & FinTech, emerged as the perfect strategic partner. Together, an all-encompassing compliance officer's workspace has been created streamlining all tasks from client onboarding and risk assessment to transaction monitoring and regulatory reporting.

  • Innovations in Risk Assessment: The partnership has yielded a bespoke client risk assessment system, enabling comprehensive, tailored risk analyses in line with various regulatory frameworks.
  • Streamlining Client Data & Activity: MarketGuard's automated AML monitoring leverages collected data and assessed client risk levels to detect, document, and report suspicious activities.
  • Enhancing Transparency with Action Logging: MarketGuard's action logging system ensures unmatched transparency and a detailed audit trail for scrutinized crypto transactions.
  • Streamlining Documentation Management: The partnership has revolutionized how MarketGuard handles documentation, organizing critical documents efficiently and keeping them current and verified.

Yury Berg, Board Member, MarketGuard: "Our partnership with JayBee marks a significant advancement in crypto compliance. We're not just adapting to the digital currency landscape; we're leading the way towards a safer, more compliant financial future."

Jürg Baltensperger, Founder & Managing Director, JayBee: "Our collaboration with MarketGuard merges our regulatory know-how with their cutting-edge crypto compliance technology. This sets new industry standards, transforming challenges into opportunities for secure, compliant growth in digital assets."

This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a trailblazing force in crypto FinTech. MarketGuard and JayBee are actively shaping the future of compliance in digital currencies, promising ongoing innovation and setting new benchmarks in crypto compliance.

About MarketGuard

MarketGuard is a provider of white-label and SaaS AML&KYC technology for blockchain businesses.

About JayBee

JayBee is a Swiss firm specializing in Compliance, Regulatory, and Risk Management in DLT & FinTech. JayBee supported so far 150+ financial intermediaries in crypto as well as supports banks to build up a crypto offering and set up an education program in crypto compliance.

