Shapiro + Raj Launches Dedicated Technology Practice, Strengthening Its Industry Expertise

News provided by

Shapiro+Raj

10 Jul, 2023, 15:55 ET

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority owned insights consultancy, is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Technology Practice. This dedicated team will complement Shapiro+Raj's already established Life Science, Home Improvement, and Financial Services Practices, solidifying its position as a top 25 most innovative agency and #1 strategic consultancy globally. With a focus on delivering future-forward insights and empowering clients to shape the future, the Technology Practice will provide invaluable support in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Continue Reading
Scott Swigart, Head of the Technology Practice at S+R
Scott Swigart, Head of the Technology Practice at S+R

Heading the Technology Practice will be Scott Swigart, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience serving technology companies, particularly in the B2B space. Mr. Swigart has a remarkable track record of successfully assisting technology companies in redefining their marketing strategies, developing go-to-market plans, guiding product roadmap development, optimizing sales teams, and more. He will be supported by a team of eight tech-domain expert researchers, collectively forming the backbone of the dedicated Technology Practice.

Scott Swigart expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our team is thrilled to be joining Shapiro+Raj. As the dedicated Technology Practice, we bring our extensive knowledge in B2B technology and are excited to combine that with Shapiro+Raj's cutting-edge approaches and tools to facilitate growth and assist technology-focused clients in shaping the future rather than just reacting to it."

"Scott Swigart and his team embody the perfect fit with Shapiro+Raj. We share a common dedication to propelling growth through strategic insight and a daring, inventive spirit. With Scott's deep category expertise merging with Shapiro+Raj's established behavioral science methods and strategic acumen, the dedicated Technology Practice becomes a catalyst for game-changing, forward-looking insights that ignite transformative outcomes within the Technology industry," said Zain Raj, Chairman + CEO.

The launch of the dedicated Technology Practice signifies Shapiro+Raj's commitment to continuously expanding its capabilities and providing clients with unparalleled industry expertise. With this strategic move, the consultancy aims to further strengthen its position as the go-to partner for organizations seeking to navigate the complex technology landscape and unlock their full growth potential.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the seventh-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America. Our mission is to generate Future-Forward Insights for our Fortune 500 clients that help them shape the future of their business and brands. We have been recognized as the top-25 most innovative research companies five-years in a row and the #1 strategic consultancy by GRIT. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com.

SOURCE Shapiro+Raj

Also from this source

Shapiro+Raj Strengthens and Expands Global Capabilities

Shapiro+Raj Expands Team to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.