Shapiro + Raj Secures Two-Year Reign as Number 1 Strategic Insights Consultancy

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned, research and insights consultancy in the US, is proud to announce that it ranked as the #1 Strategic Insights Consultancy worldwide, according to the prestigious 2023 Greenbook Research Industry Trend's (GRIT) report. This marks the second consecutive year at number 1 and the fourth year in a row that Shapiro+Raj has earned a spot within the Top 10 market research agencies globally for Strategic Insights Consultancy capabilities.

The 2023 GRIT Report represents Greenbook's latest annual exploration of the challenges faced by insights professionals in the field of market research, emphasizing the pivotal role that innovation plays in their success.

Shapiro+Raj features a distinct and disruptive business model. The firm has strategically designed a talent mix to deliver insights and inspiration for impact. The team is comprised of scientists who leverage proven social science methodologies to uncover deep human truths and is organized vertically to provide the necessary industry expertise to translate insights into bold solutions that drive growth. In addition, the firm has a dedicated team of strategists to help close the gap between insight and action through inspiring activation that resonates with marketers and business leaders alike. This integrated team delivers not just the what or the so-what, they inspire clients to act on the now-what.

"When I started Shapiro+Raj nine years ago, my vision was to create the best insights and inspiration company in the world. This recognition, of being the top-ranked strategic consultancy for two consecutive years, truly validates our model, approach, and impact. To be recognized ahead of the legacy leaders, is true testament to the transformative outcomes we've delivered for our clients and validates the over $100+ Billion dollars of equity value we've created in the past 8-years," said Zain Raj, Chairman + CEO.

Chelsey Merker, SVP, Strategy + Research, remarked, "Creating business impact is paramount for us. Strategy is at the heart of our approach. Our team readily recognizes that there can be no strategy without deep insights; and insights without the so-what of strategy and now-what of activation are useless. At Shapiro+Raj, we have purposefully built a business model that integrates innovative research with strategic capabilities to solve the toughest business and marketing problems."

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the sixth-largest independent insights and inspiration company in the US. Our mission is to unearth Future-Forward Insights that help our Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands. We are recognized as a top-5 most innovative research company and the #1 strategic insights consultancy. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York and Pune, India.

