Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP Has Concluded That Legacy Matterport Shareholders May Have Valuable Claims Against Matterport, Inc.

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release concerns Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) and valuable claims which some of its past and present shareholders may have against Matterport.

In July 2021, Matterport's predecessor, Legacy Matterport, became a public corporation via a business combination transaction with a SPAC. That business combination transaction entitled the shareholders of Legacy Matterport to receive public shares of the new publicly traded Matterport.

If you were a shareholder of the previously non-public Legacy Matterport who received shares of the new Matterport pursuant to the SPAC business combination in July 2021, you may have valuable claims against Matterport and may be entitled to significant money damages from Matterport in connection with the issuance to you of the new Matterport shares. You may have those claims whether you continue to own the new Matterport shares, or you have sold them.

If you wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights regarding this matter, please contact Ian McLoughlin at [email protected] or (617) 439-3939 or visit our website at http://www.shulaw.com/About-Us/Investigations/claims-of-legacy-shareholders-against-matterport-inc/.

