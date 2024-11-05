Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP Investigating Potential Claims against Yelp Inc. (YELP) for Deceptive Business Practices

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP is investigating whether business owners using Yelp Inc's platform may have claims of deceptive business practices that violate applicable law insofar as Yelp promises small businesses $300 in free credit if they sign up for Yelp's advertising services and represents that the business will not be charged until that free credit is exhausted, but then charges the business for the advertising services before the $300 free credit is used up.

If you encountered this practice and would be interested in discussing your experiences further, please email [email protected], call 617-439-3939, or click here to contact us through our website.

Shapiro Haber and Urmy LLP represents individuals and businesses against companies that engage in unfair, deceptive business practices. Read more about the firm here.

SOURCE Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP