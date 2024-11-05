Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP Investigating Potential Claims against Yelp Inc. (YELP) for Deceptive Business Practices

News provided by

Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP

Nov 05, 2024, 10:37 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP is investigating whether business owners using Yelp Inc's platform may have claims of deceptive business practices that violate applicable law insofar as Yelp promises small businesses $300 in free credit if they sign up for Yelp's advertising services and represents that the business will not be charged until that free credit is exhausted, but then charges the business for the advertising services before the $300 free credit is used up.

If you encountered this practice and would be interested in discussing your experiences further, please email [email protected], call 617-439-3939, or click here to contact us through our website.

Shapiro Haber and Urmy LLP represents individuals and businesses against companies that engage in unfair, deceptive business practices. Read more about the firm here.

SOURCE Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP Has Concluded That Legacy Matterport Shareholders May Have Valuable Claims Against Matterport, Inc.

This press release concerns Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) and valuable claims which some of its past and present shareholders may have against Matterport....
More Releases From This Source