Shapiro Law Group Announces the Launch of a new venture Shapiro Mediation Services

WOBURN, Mass., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Shapiro Law Group has proudly served the greater Massachusetts community, providing impressive legal representation and vigorous defense, fighting and advocating for the rights of their clients.

With a client-centric focus and team-based approach, Shapiro Law Group is able to give each client the individualized attention they deserve, while outpacing and outperforming opposing counsel. Their team approach leverages the wealth of knowledge, experience, and ingenuity of their team of attorneys and mediation lawyers , all focused on one goal: a positive outcome for clients and their cases.

Announcing of their New Venture: Shapiro Mediation

Led by attorney Anna Shapiro, Shapiro Law Group proudly announced the launch of their new business, Shapiro Mediation Services. Lawsuits are stressful, overwhelming, and often complicated. Shapiro Mediation Services hopes to take some of that weight off of the shoulders of their clients, offering unparalleled support, resources, advice, and strategies for the best path forward. From divorce mediation to business disputes, Anna Shapiro works diligently and has the experience to provide the most favorable outcome for all parties.

Mediation is a commonly employed form of alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Mediation is a process of guided negotiation in which involved parties, with the help of a mediator, attempt to find an amicable resolution to the dispute in question. When possible, and where appropriate, Shapiro Mediation leverages their years of extensive litigation experience to help clients avoid the uncertainty, expense, and delay of a trial.

Potential Benefits of Mediation

Greater control – mediation often improves the level of control each party has over the resolution process, with each party taking part in the negotiation of the eventual resolution terms and outcome.

Confidentiality: unlike court proceedings, which are a matter of public record, mediation proceedings are confidential unless agreed upon otherwise.

Voluntary: Unlike a lawsuit, parties involved in mediation may opt to withdraw at their discretion at any time without penalty.

Convenience: As opposed to court proceedings, mediation can be arranged at a time and place that is convenient for both parties, with each party having the option of their own room as well as a communal room for joint meetings. This provides the opportunity for the mediator to talk with both parties privately and together, listening to each party's views independently.

Reduced Costs: Mediation usually results in less associated cost than does expensive and lengthy litigation.

Expedited Outcome: Mediation can often be employed at the early stages of a dispute, allowing for faster resolution before things get out of hand.

Mediator Expertise: Mediators are trained and experienced in working through difficult situations and can act as an independent, unbiased neutral facilitator supporting both parties equally throughout the process.

Preservation of Relationships: from business disputes to family arguments, preservation of relationships is a key component of mediation, focusing on interparty communication as opposed to going on the offensive as is often the case with litigation.

Other Areas of Practice

Shapiro Legal's years of experience have helped the firm develop a depth of experience spanning a myriad of legal areas including but not limited to:

Family and domestic relations

Business and corporate law

Appeals

Trust and estate planning

Health law

Litigation

Personal injury

Bankruptcy

Contract law

Real estate

Landlord/tenant

Experience Clients can Count On

Shapiro Mediation Services, with their extensive litigation experience and a track record of demonstrated results for clients, is well-positioned to help those in need of mediation in the greater Massachusetts area.

Individuals or businesses in need of representation, mediation or legal advice can call 339-298-2300, reach out on their site directly or through the media contact information below.



