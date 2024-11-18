Shapiro+Raj Celebrates Seventh Consecutive Year Among World's Top 25 Most Innovative Research Companies

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned research and insights consultancy, has been ranked as the #12 Most Innovative Research Company in the 2024 Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Shapiro+Raj has ranked as an innovation leader and places the firm alongside global technology leaders like Alphabet and Microsoft in driving industry innovation.

The GRIT Report's innovation ranking is particularly significant as it reflects the firm's consistent ability to pioneer novel approaches and methodologies in the continually evolving insights and analytics industry.

At the core of this sustained innovation is the firm's TechManity™ Approach, which combines social science insights with advanced AI-infused technology to deliver faster, deeper, and more actionable insights. It also helps companies expand and extend their prior research in ways that have not been possible before.

"We're fundamentally changing the industry paradigm by proving you can have both technological innovation and human insight," said Scott, SVP of Technology Group & AI Innovation. "Our TechManity framework seamlessly integrates AI-powered analytics with deep human and category understanding, delivering faster, more comprehensive insights without sacrificing depth or quality."

This integrated approach has enabled Shapiro+Raj to consistently break new ground in research methodology and client solutions. The firm's commitment to innovation extends beyond traditional research boundaries, incorporating bleeding-edge AI agents and applications grounded in the power of human empathy and inspiration.

"Our sustained ranking as a top innovator reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and disruption in the insights industry," said Zain Raj, Chairman & CEO of Shapiro+Raj. "Innovation is not just about using technology – it's about creating real value for our clients. Our seven-year track record demonstrates our ability to stay ahead of industry trends while delivering powerful, actionable solutions that are driving sustainable business growth."

This approach has allowed Shapiro+Raj to remain at the forefront of innovation, delivering future-forward insights that help clients not just respond to, but shape the future.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned research and insights consultancy in the U.S., is one of the largest independent insights and inspiration companies in the U.S., dedicated to helping Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands with Future-Forward Insights. Recognized as a Top 25 Innovative Research Company and the #1 Strategic Insights Consultancy, Shapiro+Raj is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Pune, India.

SOURCE Shapiro+Raj