Shapiro+Raj Fills President Role to Continue Accelerating Its Growth

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the seventh-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America, today announced that Cindy Tran has joined the company as President.

Zain Raj - Chairman & CEO

Ms. Tran brings over 20 years of strategic brand marketing, insights, and strategy consulting experience across consumer goods, pharma, and healthcare. Prior to joining Shapiro+Raj, she co-led Planning & Strategy at H4B Chelsea - the flagship agency of Havas Health & You. Cindy has held progressive leadership positions at global companies such as Unilever, Interbrand Health and Publicis Health. Her track record includes successful turnarounds for several large global brands, launching new brands powered by disruptive innovation, uncovering white spaces for category growth, and crafting winning brand propositions that result in high impact marketing campaigns. In the healthcare space, she has deep experience in oncology, immunology, dermatology, respiratory, rheumatology, hematology, neurology, and men's health.

Cindy's hire is a continuation of the Shapiro+Raj's strategy to disrupt the research and consultancy industry by integrating innovative insights and analytics with cutting-edge brand marketing and commercial strategy capabilities. Over the past three years, the company has doubled in size while being recognized as one of the most innovative and strategic agencies in the world. In the 2020 GRIT report, Shapiro+Raj was ranked as one of the top-15 most innovative research agencies. It was also voted as #2 best qualitative agency and the 6th best strategic insights consultancy (beating firms like McKinsey and Deloitte.)

"Bringing Cindy on board continues our commitment toward delivering market-ready insights to our clients. Her pursuit of disruptive human-centric insights, game-changing strategy and flawless execution across multiple highly complex categories and her passion for change are qualities that will help us continue our journey to be the absolute best agency in our industry. Cindy's background and experiences are perfect for the Shapiro+Raj model - the most innovative methods, leveraged in an integrated approach, delivered by passionate people, to get our clients to winning strategic outcomes." said Zain Raj, Chairman + CEO."

Ms. Tran will join the executive leadership team. In her role, she will work with the firms' integrated teams of social scientists, brand planners, digital strategists, analysts, and project managers to ensure they deliver the most innovative and impactful outcomes for clients. She will also identify and develop next-gen innovations, both methodological and digital, plus lead the overall strategy capability for the company.

"Over the past 20 years, I have been a client, a researcher, a strategic consultant, and a brand planner. This diversity of experience across numerous successful engagements at corporate, portfolio and product levels and across multiple categories allows me to unlock new growth opportunities for brands and businesses. I am excited at the opportunity to help Zain and the team at Shapiro+Raj build the best strategic insights consultancy out there!"

Cindy holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School with 2nd Year Honors focusing on Insights and Strategy. She is also a graduate of Stanford University's Design Thinking executive program, a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC), and a speaker at various forums on marketing and branding strategy.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the seventh-largest independent strategic research and insights company in North America. Our mission is to help our Fortune 10-500 clients find new and different ways to grow their brands and businesses in today's continually reshaping landscape. We have integrated behavioral science principles with behavioral economics capabilities and extensive brand marketing experience to creatively connect the dots between what consumers think, feel, say, and do. The results are commercially viable insights that open new pathways for growth. We have been recognized as one of the Top-25 Most Innovative Research Companies in the world for the past three years and are a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.shapiroraj.com

