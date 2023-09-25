Shapiro+Raj Honored as 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year by Quirks Media

News provided by

Shapiro+Raj

25 Sep, 2023, 12:29 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest independent minority-owned Future-Forward Insights Consultancy in North America, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year by Quirks Media. This prestigious recognition reaffirms Shapiro+Raj's commitment to giving back to the community and its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of marketing research.

Continue Reading
Shapiro+Raj has been named the 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year by Quirks Media
Shapiro+Raj has been named the 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year by Quirks Media

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers, products, and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk's editorial staff. The winners will be awarded at The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Virtual Ceremony on November 14, 2023. Please visit quirksawards.com for more details.

The MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year award specifically celebrates companies that not only excel in marketing research but also lead by example in their commitment to philanthropy. It recognizes organizations that go above and beyond, dedicating both time and financial resources to initiatives that have a meaningful and lasting impact on society. Shapiro+Raj's contributions to the community have earned them this honor. Their network of partners includes Junior Achievement of Chicago, Chicago United's Five Forward Initiative, American India Foundation, Center for Advancing World Peace, and World Central Kitchen. Their longest philanthropic partnership is with Junior Achievement of Chicago (JA). Over almost three decades, Shapiro+Raj has supplied not only financial assistance but in-classroom support to Junior Achievement's efforts to prepare today's students for a better and brighter future.

"As a leader in the market research and insights industry, we are super committed to our communities and look to different ways in which the company and our teams can continue to pay it forward. This recognition as the 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year pushes us to continue making a difference and drive positive change," said Zain Raj, the company's Chairman + CEO.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the sixth-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America. Our mission is to unearth Future-Forward Insights that help our Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands. We are recognized as the top-25 most innovative research companies five-years in a row and the #1 strategic consultancy. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York and Pune, India.

SOURCE Shapiro+Raj

Also from this source

Shapiro+Raj Promotes Chelsey Merker to Senior Vice President, Strategy + Research Excellence

Shapiro + Raj Launches Dedicated Technology Practice, Strengthening Its Industry Expertise

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.