Shapiro+Raj Promotes Lisa La Brooy as Senior Vice President of Its Life Sciences Practice

"Lisa has been a terrific leader in bringing our mission of delivering market-ready insights to life. Using innovative methods inspired by behavioral sciences and empowered by our tech platforms, she has sparked transformative outcomes for our clients. This promotion is a recognition of her leadership and ability to make an impact as Shapiro+Raj continues to grow. Lisa's background in marketing makes her very valuable in Shapiro+Raj's integrated model" said Zain Raj, Chairman and CEO of Shapiro+Raj.

In her new role, Ms. La Brooy will lead client teams for the firm's key Pharmaceutical, Health and Wellness clients. She will also be involved in identifying and developing methodological innovations in collaboration with S+R's Brand Strategy Group while collaborating with other company leaders to grow the firms' Digital Insights and Intelligence Practice.

"As a marketer at heart, I am excited at the opportunity to continue driving business and marketing success for our clients in a way never before done in the research industry. Shapiro+Raj's commitment to innovation and evolution keeps us at the forefront of the industry. I look forward to working with the team here and our clients as we create a new model in the new normal."

Lisa holds an undergraduate and a master's degree in marketing from the University of Melbourne.

Shapiro+Raj is a top-10 independent strategic research and insights consultancy in North America. It has been purposefully built to help clients spark transformative outcomes for their brands and business. Our mission is to help Fortune 10-500 clients find new and different ways to grow in today's continually reshaping landscape. We have integrated behavioral science principles with behavioral economics capabilities and extensive brand marketing experience to creatively connect the dots between what consumers and customers think, feel, say, and do. The results are commercially viable insights that open new pathways for growth. We are a Top 25 Most Innovative Research Company and a Top Ten Strategic Consultancy, according to Greenbook's 2021 Global GRIT report. We are also a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.shapiroraj.com

