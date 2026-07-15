CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the #1 strategic insights consultancies serving the life sciences industry, today announced the promotion of Lisa La Brooy to President.

The appointment comes as Shapiro+Raj continues to significantly outpace growth in the broader insights category, deepen its partnerships with leading pharma, biotech, and med devices companies, and scale its differentiated human-led, AI-amplified model.

Shapiro+Raj Promotes Lisa La Brooy to President as Firm Accelerates Category-Outpacing Growth

La Brooy brings more than 20 years of experience in client-facing insights work and has built a reputation as a trusted strategic partner to life sciences organizations navigating complex commercial, clinical, and launch decisions. At Shapiro+Raj, she has helped shape a culture in which senior leaders remain closely involved in client relationships and project work rather than directing from a distance.

As President, La Brooy will lead the firm's client organization, strategic growth agenda, talent development, and delivery excellence. She will also continue to work directly with clients and project teams.

"Life sciences companies are moving faster than ever, and the difference between accelerating a molecule to market and missing the window often comes down to the quality of the leadership behind the work," said Zain Raj, Chairman and CEO of Shapiro+Raj.

"We have invested differently, innovated differently, and partnered with clients differently. As we enter our next chapter, we need a leader who can help scale that momentum while preserving what makes us distinctive.

"Lisa is that leader. She is an exceptional strategic thinker, a highly respected client partner, and someone who understands that leadership in this business does not mean moving farther away from the work. It means creating the conditions for our teams to deliver greater strategic value, more consistently, across every engagement."

La Brooy will continue to partner closely with Amir Kapadia, who will remain responsible for leading operations across Shapiro+Raj while serving as President of Stella, the firm's proprietary AI agent business.

"Lisa's partnership with Amir will be critical to our next phase," Raj added. "Amir will continue strengthening the operational foundation of Shapiro+Raj while scaling Stella. Together, they bring the client, strategic, operational, and technological leadership we need to extend our momentum."

La Brooy began her career in Australia, working across industries before focusing on pharmaceutical and healthcare insights. She later moved to the United States to continue building her expertise and leadership in the field.

"I took a risk moving across the world because I wanted to be challenged, taught by the best, and pushed to get better," said La Brooy. "Shapiro+Raj became that place for me.

"Now, my responsibility is to help ensure it remains that kind of place for our people and our clients as we grow. I intend to stay deeply involved in the work while helping scale the intellectual curiosity, strategic courage, and commitment to client partnership that brought us here."

Raj will continue to lead Shapiro+Raj's long-term strategy, innovation agenda, market positioning, and strategic partnerships.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is a new agency for the AI amplified insights economy™. The firm blends deep human behavioral science expertise with purpose-built AI to help pharma and biotech companies accelerate molecules to market.

Shapiro+Raj has been ranked among the top three strategic insights consultancies and among the top 25 most innovative insights consultancies globally for nearly a decade.

SOURCE SHAPIRO+RAJ