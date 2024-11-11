Shapiro+Raj Ranked #1 Strategic Insights Consultancy Worldwide for Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned research and insights consultancy, has been named the #1 Strategic Consultancy worldwide in the prestigious 2024 Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report for the third consecutive year, outranking global consulting leaders and major firms.

The GRIT Report, the industry's leading benchmark of excellence, bases its rankings on comprehensive feedback from both clients and industry peers, reflecting real-world impact and strategic expertise. Shapiro+Raj's position at the top reflects its focus on combining deep behavioral science expertise with disruptive strategies to help clients shape the future, not just respond to it.

"Maintaining our position as the top strategic insights consultancy for three straight years validates our unique approach to delivering transformative impact for our clients," said Zain Raj, Chairman & CEO of Shapiro+Raj. "As a lean, focused firm competing against global giants, we've demonstrated that our team's agility and depth of expertise, combined with deep client partnerships, consistently delivers outsized impact. I'm proud and humbled by this recognition as it is an acknowledgment from our clients that we have truly delivered results for them."

The firm's success stems from its distinctive business model that seamlessly integrates social science expertise with strategic consulting, enabling clients to move quickly from insight to action. The proprietary TechManity™ Approach, which combines human-centered behavioral science with advanced AI technology, has been instrumental in maintaining this leadership position.

"Our commitment to strategic excellence goes beyond traditional research," said Chelsey Merker, SVP, Strategy + Research. "We focus on delivering future-forward insights that drive meaningful business transformation, helping our clients navigate complex challenges and capture new opportunities."

In addition to the #1 rank in the strategic consultancy category, Shapiro+Raj also placed as the 12th most innovative research agency, maintaining its position in the top 25 for the seventh consecutive year. Its social scientists, data analysts, brand strategists, and creative ideators help clients shape, not just respond to, the future.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj, one of the largest independent insights and inspiration companies in the U.S., is dedicated to helping Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands with Future-Forward Insights. Recognized as a Top 25 Innovative Research Company and the #1 Strategic Insights Consultancy, Shapiro+Raj is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Pune, India.

