Shapiro+Raj Strengthens and Expands Data Analytics & Insights Capabilities with Hiring of Geneva Taylor

CHICAGO , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned research, and insights consultancy in the US, is pleased to announce the addition of Geneva Taylor as Director, Data Analytics & Insights. Geneva will be joining the team of Chelsey Merker, SVP Strategy + Research, a group within Shapiro+Raj with the mission to drive excellence and innovation for Shapiro+Raj.

Geneva Taylor as Director, Data Analytics & Insights at Shapiro+Raj
This hire demonstrates Shapiro+Raj's commitment to remaining on the leading edge of the future of insights. In her role, Geneva will not only ensure rigor and innovation for Shapiro+Raj's marketing sciences capabilities but also provide critical thought-leadership on opportunities to infuse big data analytics, predictive analytics, and advanced modeling to drive deeper insight.  By investing in this role, Shapiro+Raj is more poised than ever to deliver clients holistic, integrated insights that have the power to shape businesses.

Geneva is a strategically minded puzzle solver who is motivated by uncovering and resolving mysteries. Clients value her ability to see the big picture, convert questions and concerns into analyses and insights, and to use those insights to inform impactful strategies. In previous roles, she has worked on both the marketing science and analytics sides of the industry. Most recently, she led innovation and development of critical analytic products.  

Geneva will be charged with continuously finding new and better ways to deliver insight through analytics – leveraging both big data and primary research data sets. She will serve as a thought leader on generating insight from multiple data sources and connecting the dots to drive growth strategies for our clients.  Geneva remarked, "I am excited to be part of Shapiro+Raj, an organization that is renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company by driving analytics excellence and delivering insights that deliver impact."

"We are beyond excited to have Geneva join the team. When we identified the need to provide our clients with greater leadership and continued innovation in the area of analytics, we couldn't have imagined a better fit for the role than Geneva," said Chelsey Merker. "I have no doubt Geneva will have an immediate and meaningful impact on our team and our clients." 

About Shapiro+Raj 

Shapiro+Raj is the sixth-largest independent insights and inspiration company in the US. Our mission is to unearth Future-Forward Insights that help our Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands. We are recognized as a top-5 most innovative research company and the #1 strategic consultancy in North America. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com

