Shapiro+Raj Strengthens and Expands Global Capabilities

News provided by

Shapiro+Raj

21 Jun, 2023, 07:08 ET

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned Insights company, is pleased to announce the addition of Herminder Bains as Vice President, Head of Global Client Services.

Continue Reading
Herminder Bains as Vice President, Head of Global Client Services of Shapiro+Raj.
Herminder Bains as Vice President, Head of Global Client Services of Shapiro+Raj.

Ms. Bains brings over 20 years of research, strategic insights, and brand planning experience across consumer goods, pharma, and healthcare. Prior to coming on board at Shapiro+Raj, she held progressive leadership positions at Hall & Partners, Research Partnership and Kantar. She has worked with leading companies such as Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and GSK; leading launches in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, immunology, and vaccines, becoming a trusted partner and advisor to clients.

"Shapiro+Raj shares my passion for deep client partnership and a commitment to delivering impactful business outcomes. I am excited by their unique blend of technological innovation coupled with in-house strategy experts to truly deliver research excellence. I look forward to contributing to the growth of its global capabilities and people," said Herminder. She will be based in London with responsibility for enhancing global partnerships with clients and suppliers. Additionally, she will amplify the firm's innovation agenda across regions and geographies.

"Bringing Herminder on board continues our commitment to deliver powerful future-forward insights to our clients in all their key markets. Her commitment to doing great work, strong global relationships, and passion for innovation are capabilities that will help us continue our journey to be the best insights and inspiration agency in the world." Said Zain Raj, Chairman +CEO.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the seventh-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America. Our mission is to generate Future-Forward Insights for our Fortune 10-500 clients that help them shape the future of their business and brands. We have been recognized as the top-25 most innovative research companies five-years in a row and the #1 strategic consultancy by GRIT. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com

SOURCE Shapiro+Raj

Also from this source

Shapiro+Raj Expands Team to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.