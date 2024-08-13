Shapiro+Raj Unveils Groundbreaking AI Avatar Platform for Consumer Insights

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the #5 most innovative global insights company, today launched its interactive AI personas platform, offering unprecedented depth in consumer insights and engagement. Powered by Stella.ai, Shapiro+Raj's proprietary artificial intelligence agent, this platform embodies the company's TechManity™ philosophy by seamlessly merging advanced AI with social science rigor.

Stella.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing to extract nuanced patterns and contextual understanding from comprehensive primary and secondary data, creating AI avatars capable of engaging in open-ended conversations that mimic real consumer interactions.

"Our AI avatars represent a quantum leap in insights," said Zain Raj, CEO + Chairman of Shapiro+Raj. "By enabling brands to have real conversations with virtual consumer representations, we've developed a compelling new way to test creative concepts, refine product messaging, and craft more resonant brand narratives. This is another step in helping clients futureproof their brands and business."

AI Avatars provide marketing and insights teams with:

Deep insights into consumer motivations and mindsets





Real-time feedback on brand and marketing strategies





Scalable testing across diverse audience segments





Reduced time and cost compared to traditional focus groups and IDIs

Scott Swigart, SVP, Technology Practice + AI Innovation at Shapiro+Raj, added, "Stella.ai is not just another AI tool; it's a paradigm shift in how we understand and interact with humans. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with our deep expertise in social sciences, we're opening new frontiers in market research. Our AI avatars empower clients to make more informed, forward-thinking decisions that truly resonate with their target audiences."

Experience the future of market research today. Contact [email protected] to unlock the transformative power of Shapiro+Raj's AI Avatars and thrive in this Insight Economy™.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj, the sixth-largest independent insights company in North America, unearths Future Forward Insights for Fortune 500 clients. Recognized as the #5 most innovative research company, the #1 strategic insights consultancy, and the largest Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise, Shapiro+Raj operates globally with offices in Chicago, New York, and Pune, India. For more information visit [shapiroraj.com](https://www.shapiroraj.com).

