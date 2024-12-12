Shaq-a-Claus Brings A-Game to Score a Winning Holiday Season for Schoolchildren in the Atlanta Area

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal teams up with top-tier sponsors for a festive season of giving

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaquille O'Neal, the larger-than-life personality and not-so-secret Santa, lands a slam dunk of holiday cheer for 600 students from Pre-Kindergarten to 5th grade at the annual Shaq-A-Claus event at Wesley Lakes Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 13.

Through his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, the basketball legend continues his 23-year tradition of brightening the holidays for underserved youth by providing thousands of toys, clothing, school supplies, meals, and more to kids across the country. This December, Shaq-a-Claus will spread cheer throughout Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Orlando and Dallas with the help of premium sponsors.

"Christmas, much like a championship game, is all about teamwork. With the help of our incredible sponsors and the support of our community, we're able to bridge gaps and bring moments of joy to those who need it most," said Mr. O'Neal. "A Shaq Diesel-powered holiday reminds us of the power of family, kindness, and togetherness—values that inspire everything I do, on and off the court."

Shaq-A-Claus will check the following items off wish lists, courtesy of partners:

The revelry will also include carnival games, a live DJ and hot lunch served by Mercy Chefs.

"Receiving gifts from a figure like Shaq demonstrates to our children that someone believes in their value and happiness," said Mrs. Jodye R. Callaway, Principal of Wesley Lakes Elementary School. "Shaq's generosity and active participation create a ripple effect of giving, inspiring both the recipients and those who witness his kindness. His genuine interactions with students and staff bring countless smiles, embodying the true spirit of the holidays. Words fall short in expressing appreciation for his contributions and authenticity."

About The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth, helping them achieve their full potential. Established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer, television sports analyst and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, the Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children. While primarily partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, the Foundation simultaneously supports Shaquille's other charitable endeavors, such as his annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday event and initiatives alongside his corporate partners. For more information, visit shaqfoundation.org.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic's brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic's brand portfolio includes Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Prince®, Izod®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com .

About World Tech Toys and Hobbytron

Incorporated in 2004, World Tech Toys came into the Radio Control market strong by offering a wide variety of hobby grade helicopters and vehicles at competitive pricing. As customers continue to request more creativity and durability in R/C Flight, World Tech Toys responds by working closely with their factory and seeking innovation in the category.

Hobbytron is among the best and biggest online kids toy stores in the United States, offering a wide range of Marvel toys, Disney toys, Star Wars, Cars & truck toys and much more. For more information, visit hobbytron.com.

About Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs is a 501c3 founded in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The organization exists to provide professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in natural disasters and national emergencies and partners with existing ministries with food service in underserved communities around the country. Since its founding, Mercy Chefs has served over 27 million meals. In 2020, Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc was recognized by Southern Living Magazine as a "Hometown Hero," and Mercy Chefs was named the 2020 Small Business of the Year in the nonprofit category by Inside Business and the Hampton Roads Chamber. In 2015, it received both the Virginia Governor's Volunteerism Award and the Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Award for its service. For more information, visit MercyChefs.com.

About Basic Fun, Inc.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global designer and marketer of classic, innovative children's entertainment products which strive to bring smiles to people of all ages. The Company has renowned iconic brands and a broad product portfolio that are sold by over 2,500 leading retailers, distributors and family entertainment venues in over 60 countries worldwide. Basic Fun! is dedicated to enriching lives and creating unforgettable moments through imaginative play. Basic Fun's global headquarters is located in Boca Raton, FL. For more information, visit basicfun.com.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world's largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by nearly 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 29,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit app.GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America's diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company's product assortment meets customers' everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney's Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Reebok currently operates in 80 countries with approximately 400 freestanding stores around the world.

For more information, visit Reebok.com or, for the latest news at News.Reebok.com. Discover Reebok on Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

About SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL Gummies

Shaquille partnered with the best minds in candy to create SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL Gummies. The first drop is his very own line of gummies, which came about after hours in the lab picking and perfecting flavors and shapes to make gummies that are SHAQ-IFIED, as in larger-than-life and full of playful surprises. SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL Gummies are where BIG meets DELICIOUS, and where it's always time for over-the-top fun. SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL Gummies come in 2 flavor varieties: one featuring his faces in flavors of peach, berry punch and orange, and one featuring shapes tied to his infamous nicknames, Diesel, The Big Cactus and The Big Shamrock, in sour flavors of green watermelon, pineapple and mixed berry. For more information, visit shaqalicious.com.

SOURCE The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation