Shaq-A-Claus is Coming to Town

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is coming early for more than 800 schoolchildren in the Atlanta area as Shaquille O'Neal (aka Shaq–A–Claus) visits Wesley Lakes Elementary School on Wednesday, December 18th at 11 a.m.

This marks the 18th year that Shaq–A–Claus has delivered holiday gifts and cheer to underprivileged children around the country.

"Nothing is more rewarding than making a child's Christmas a little brighter when their families may not have the means," said O'Neal. "And doing so in the community we call home is extra special. Thank you to my business partners for helping to make this happen."

This year, Shaq-A-Claus will check the following items off of schoolchildren's holiday wish lists courtesy of business partners:

Festivities also will include haircuts from Great Clips, games, prizes and a live DJ. Shaq–A–Claus will appear at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Lakes Elementary School, 685 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, Georgia 30253; Jodye R. Callaway, Principal

