Shaq-A-Claus Sleighs the Holidays with Gifts and Cheer

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, joined by an all-star roster of corporate partners, delivers toys, treats, and Shaq-sized joy to schoolchildren across the Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaq-A-Claus, presented by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, returns to make spirits bright for nearly 600 pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students at its annual holiday event, hosted this year at Fairview Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Photo: Brooke Muse and Holly Planer

For 24 years, Shaquille O'Neal – known to the kids as Shaq-A-Claus – has made the holidays merry for children across the country through The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, providing tens of thousands of toys, clothing, meals, and more to underprivileged youth. Continuing this long-standing tradition, the basketball legend will once again deliver toys, clothing, school supplies, meals, and other essentials to underserved children. This December, Shaq-A-Claus will spread cheer across schools and Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Dallas, with the support of generous corporate partners.

"I only do things one way – BIG. Big toys, big smiles, and big holiday energy. But the heart of Shaq-A-Claus is even bigger than the gifts. It's about showing these kids they're seen, supported, and believed in," said O'Neal. "Shaq-A-Claus works because my sponsors go big with me. I'm grateful for their generosity and for proving that giving back is a team sport. When businesses and community partners unite, real change follows."

Shaq-A-Claus will check the following items off wish lists, courtesy of partners, providing:

The Winter Wonderland-themed festivities will also include carnival games, a live DJ and fresh, hot pizzas served by Papa John's.

