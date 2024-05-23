Shaq's "Try College" Initiative Challenges 500 Students to Attempt Free Courses from Top Professors

Campus.edu and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal want more students to see themselves as "college material." 500 will be able to try free classes from top professors this summer.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Campus.edu will provide up to 500 high school students and recent graduates with an opportunity to take business classes from top college professors this summer.

"What we're seeing today is too many kids wondering if college is still worth it. These students either feel like they aren't college material or believe the price tag is out of reach, and that's a shame." said O'Neal. "We believe everyone should have access to higher learning, and with that in mind, we're making college classes available for free so that hundreds of students have the opportunity to show the world what they can do."

College enrollments are in decline and degree attainment has fallen for the first time in a decade. Research also suggests that fewer students are making the transition from high school to college, while FAFSA completion rates have dropped significantly this year. The data reflects a growing body of research which suggests students' belief in the value of higher education is at an all-time low . The Try College initiative aims to build confidence and college-going aspirations.

The first cohort of Shaq's Try College partnership will allow 500 students to take a college course taught by college faculty that teach at top tier colleges and universities across the country. Students are able to select one of four courses from Campus.edu's business degree program:

Introduction to Business Administration, taught by Todd Fitch , who also teaches at University of California, Berkeley

, who also teaches at Principles of Marketing, taught by Dan Goldsmith , who also teaches at University of Maryland College Park

, who also teaches at Principles of Microeconomics, taught by Deniz Baglan , who also teaches Howard University

, who also teaches English Composition, taught by Theresa Walsh , who also teaches at University of California, Davis

"We know that talent is everywhere, but too many talented students simply don't think college is for them. We're teaming up with Shaq to prove them wrong," said Tade Oyerinde, Campus.edu's founder and Chancellor. "We're doing this to show young people that college is within reach, that college can be affordable, and that they don't have to do this alone."

Courses will begin in July, and applications are due by June 28. Interested students, parents, and educators are encouraged to visit Campus.edu/shaq for more details and to apply to the program.

About Campus.edu

Campus.edu is a new way to go to college, built for students looking for a faster launchpad to their career or a four-year degree. Campus.edu delivers live, online classes with professors who also teach at leading universities like Princeton, University of California-Berkeley, and Howard University, all while minimizing out-of-pocket costs to students. Campus.edu's unique approach is grounded in a pioneering technology platform and a heavily-researched student success model that offers students dedicated advisors and on-demand tutoring and coaching to ensure their academic access. Campus.edu was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . To learn more, visit campus.edu .

