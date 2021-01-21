Shaquille O'Neal Announced as the New Brand Ambassador for Leading Sports Nutrition Brand Novex Biotech

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novex Biotech and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand owner, marketing, and entertainment company, announced today that Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal is Novex Biotech's newest brand ambassador. O'Neal, who has used Novex products to transform his physique, will represent the brand's complete line of men's performance products, including GF-9, Testrovax, and Oxydrene, as well as future line extensions.

The 15-time basketball All-Star, entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, philanthropist, and restaurateur is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen and is globally recognized for his many accomplishments both on and off the court.

"I needed a boost, which is why I went looking for products that could help me regain my form and feel my best," Shaquille said. "GF-9 is the real deal. Novex Biotech has definitely helped to make the difference I was looking for."

Novex Biotech products were developed through rigorous science to help combat the effects of aging. Backed by four clinical studies and protected by fifteen U.S. and international patents†, Novex's GF-9 is a revolutionary formula that naturally increases the body's production of human growth hormone (hGH). TestroVax is formulated to combat lower T-levels by naturally kickstarting the body's testosterone production. Oxydrene from Novex supports improved energy, mental focus, and cardiovascular health.*

"Shaquille is the perfect fit for the Novex brand. We share the belief that any man can be a super man," said Heather Hurst, Marketing Director for Novex. "Our goal is to help men optimize their health and feel their best. Shaquille's physique has transformed while using our products, and we can't wait to show the world and share that message."

As a brand ambassador, Shaquille will appear in Novex's marketing campaigns, which will roll out across TV, e-commerce, in-store, and social media throughout 2021.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, CA and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

About Novex Biotech

Novex Biotech has been providing formulations to help men naturally optimize their bodies for peak performance for over two decades. They work with renowned research scientists and have a reputation for providing science-based formulas that have earned them access to world-class discoveries. The Novex Biotech line of innovative, time-tested, research-driven products is a trusted source of body-optimizing solutions and unsurpassed results for enhanced performance.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and more than 6,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $14 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Brooks Brothers®, Frye®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Bandolino®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®.

