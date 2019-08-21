NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTO Coffee, maker of the World's 1st Coffee Shot and America's #1 Organic Ready-to-Drink Coffee, today announced that Hall of Famer and businessman Shaquille O'Neal will become a co-owner of the company and the new face of the FORTO brand.

The alignment with Shaq, coupled with a $20 million investment last year, including $15 million invested by Keurig Dr Pepper, puts FORTO on the path to become a household name in coffee.

Shaquille O’Neal Enters the Coffee Space with FORTO

"I can enjoy a FORTO Coffee Shot anytime, anywhere," said O'Neal. "Plus, it's organic, tastes great, and best of all, it fits in my pocket. These coffee shots have given me the energy to stay active and I'm excited to be at the forefront of the future of coffee."

As FORTO's global ambassador, Shaq will headline the brand's multi-channel marketing campaign, which launches across TV, out of home, in-store, digital and social media in the coming year. Shaq has had unprecedented success as an investor, business owner and entrepreneur. FORTO Coffee Shots are the perfect fit for Shaq's busy lifestyle, providing him with fast-acting and great-tasting energy that lasts all day long.

"Shaq embodies what FORTO is all about: fast-acting, positive energy," says Neel Premkumar, Founder and CEO of FORTO Coffee. "He's a living example of how FORTO can help people get the most out of their days from a coffee drink that they can feel good about."

FORTO Coffee Shots are available in more than 50,000 retail locations nationwide, as well as online on Amazon and at www.FORTOcoffee.com. They come in a variety of delicious flavors, including Vanilla Latte, Chocolate Latte, and more.

About FORTO

FORTO is the #1 Coffee Shot, a ready-to-drink beverage providing the equivalent energy of two cups of coffee in a 2-ounce shot. Fast-acting and made with 100% organic coffee, FORTO is leading a new wave of ready-to-drink coffees that are changing the way people get their daily energy boost. FORTO is owned by Dyla Brands, one of the fastest-growing beverage manufacturers in America. FORTO is sold in over 50,000 retail locations nationally, on Amazon, and at FORTOCoffee.com. To learn more about FORTO, visit FORTOcoffee.com.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is a four-time NBA Champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP. The retired, 15-time NBA All-Star was named as both one of the highest ranked athletes in the NBA and most influential in sports. With a PhD in Leadership and Education, this iconic marketing and social media marvel is ranked among the "100 Most Creative People in Business" by Fast Company Magazine. As a celebrity, athlete, business professional, and comedian, O'Neal has an enormous and devoted fan base across a variety of demographics. Visit Shaq.com; follow @Shaq on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 4,930 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates $9.3 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

Follow ABG on Twitter and Linkedin .

SOURCE FORTO

Related Links

http://www.FORTOcoffee.com

