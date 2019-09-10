Shaquille O'Neal Expands Big Chicken Brand To California With Second Location

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Chicken, NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal's fast-casual chicken restaurant, announced today its second location at 252 South Brand in Glendale, CA, across from The Americana at Brand, Caruso's world-class retail, dining, and entertainment destination. The menu will feature Big Chicken's exclusive NAKED TRUTH® Premium Chicken, which is preservative free and humanely raised (cage free) with no hormones or antibiotics. Crispy and grilled options feature Shaq-sized flavor in signature sandwiches and salads. Big Chicken has attained a cult-like status since opening its doors less than a year ago and has recently been featured on "The Today Show," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Extra!" and "NBA on TNT" to name a few.

"Big Chicken has been a dream of mine," said O'Neal. "Seeing the guests' response to our food has been so rewarding. I can't wait to bring Big Chicken to Southern California and let more people experience the best chicken sandwich in the world."

The 2,500 square-foot California restaurant is expected to open in late 2019. The first Big Chicken, located in Las Vegas, opened in October 2018 and was chronicled through Big Chicken Shaq, an eight-episode Facebook Watch series that followed O'Neal and his restaurant team. Throughout the series, fans had the opportunity to vote on menu items, final ingredients for certain dishes and even the restaurant's logo.

About Big Chicken

Big Chicken is a fast-casual restaurant that is larger than life, much like its founder NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, serving up Big Flavor, Big Food, Big Fun with every order. O'Neal and JRS Hospitality executives, Matthew Silverman and Matthew Piekarski, created the concept with the intent to provide only the best ingredients combined with bold flavors and prompt service in a modern unrushed environment. The menu includes everything from signature chicken sandwiches, sauces and celebrated sides to decadent milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. Big Chicken Las Vegas, located just off the Las Vegas Strip across from the Hard Rock Hotel, offers diners a full-service bar, late-night hours, a backyard-style gaming area and convenient online ordering. Beginning in 2020, guests of the Carnival Radiance and Mardi Gras will enjoy a seagoing version of the restaurant. To keep up with everything Big Chicken, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BigChickenShaq, or visit bigchicken.com.

About The Americana at Brand

Caruso's The Americana at Brand fuses unparalleled retail, dining and entertainment experiences, luxury apartments and stunning landscaping to create one of Southern California's most distinctive urban destinations. The iconic property, which celebrated its tenth year in 2018, is built around a grand two-acre green, replete with a choreographed dancing water fountain and a historic orange trolley transporting guests around the property. This dynamic setting attracts the world's finest and most successful retailers including Nordstrom, Tory Burch, Barneys New York, David Yurman, J.Crew, Tiffany & Co., and Apple, whose locations at The Americana at Brand are often among the best performing in their portfolios. Sophisticated living defines The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments, where nearly 250 apartments are poised atop the retail spaces, and residents enjoy unparalleled amenities, services from a world-class concierge team and access to the best offerings from The Americana at Brand and beyond. For more information, please visit The Americana at Brand at americanaatbrand.com or on Instagram @AmericanaBrand.

