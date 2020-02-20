Shaquille O'Neal Partners with Invicta Watch Group for a Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Deal and His Own Line of Watches

The Shaquille O'Neal timepiece collection is slated to launch in Spring 2020 on ShopHQ and will be available at Invicta Stores and retailers worldwide.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As a business mogul, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, O'Neal's unique "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA, and will be premiering his life chronicling reality series, Shaq Life, in 2020.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The debut of his Los Angeles restaurant, Shaquille's, along with his Las Vegas eatery, Big Chicken, has further elevated Shaquille's tycoon status he has positioned him as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is slated to open in Glendale, CA and will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

About Invicta Watch Group

INVICTA, the flagship brand of the INVICTA WATCH GROUP was founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1837. The brand was reestablished in 1994 by Eyal Lalo who has been the CEO since inception. Under Eyal's leadership, Invicta has been recognized for its vast amount of design and product innovations targeted to all demographics and age groups and a strong following from collectors worldwide. Invicta designs over 1500 unique models per year and has received 55 design and mechanical patents and holds 1,250 trademarks. It has received the coveted Red Dot design award for product design and innovation. This long and rich heritage in innovation and design continues to define the Invicta brand identity and its unique and exclusive positioning in the watch industry.

In addition to Invicta, the group owns, designs, manufactures and distributes the TechnoMarine, S. Coifman, and Glycine Switzerland brands. Additionally, it has long-standing license agreements with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, Warner Brothers, US Army, Hard Rock, Romero Britto, and the NFL for high end collectible and limited-edition watches. From high-end, luxury Swiss time pieces to accessible fashion watches, each of the Invicta brands is recognized for inherent quality and distinctive style within its price category. Collectively, the Invicta brands are sold throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Far East. Please visit www.invictawatchgroup.com and www.invictawatch.com for more information on all of its brands or email us at service@invictawatch.com.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

