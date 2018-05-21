Shaquille O'Neal's $28 Million Mansion listed by Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Privately situated on 3 acres overlooking tranquil Lake Butler, this magnificent custom home sits behind the gates of Isleworth, one of the most prestigious private golf club communities in the world. Upon arrival through the estate's dramatic arched porte cochere, a world of luxury awaits. Encompassing over 31,000 square feet of living space, the residence boasts an epic, 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court.

Outstanding property features include:

Main level:

1,170-square-foot, 2-story great room with marble fireplace and walls of glass.

Formal dining room with seating for 16; hand-crafted wood paneling and moldings.

Chef's kitchen with custom wood cabinetry and six-foot granite-top cooking island and Viking, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

Two-way coral stone fireplace accenting the kitchen nook and family room.

Sound-proof home theater with long bar area.

Elongated gallery hall designed for art collection.

Gentleman's room with game tables, wet bar, wine refrigerator, sink, ice maker and balcony.

Enclosed temperature-controlled cedar-planked humidor and wine storage.

Unique aquarium-style room with saltwater triangular fish tank.

Full resort-style guest wing with five en-suite bedrooms, great room and bar.

Showroom-like garage and fitness room.

6,000-square-foot indoor basketball gym.

2,100-square-foot secondary garage with dance studio and enclosed recording studio.

Second Level:

Master retreat encompassing a full wing of estate with 900-square-foot sleeping area and balcony.

Four-room master closet with custom shelving and center island.

His-and-her master baths with jetted showers and vanity sinks.

Four en-suite bedrooms, two with balconies.

Outdoor Area:

95-foot-long, 15-feet-deep pool with custom rock waterfall.

Large sunken hot tub.

Expansive summer kitchen.

Tiki-style open cabana overlooking the sandy beach side of the lake.

Covered boat dock with sitting area and electric boat lift.

Quote:

"This one-of-a-kind estate was designed for one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. Every exquisite detail has been curated to deliver the ultimate luxury living experience. While it was built for a basketball legend, the world-class amenities and fine finishes will delight any discriminating homebuyer." — Danial Natoli, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

