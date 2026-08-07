Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Brings BIG Flavor to Maryland with First Standalone Location Near Baltimore

Local Restaurant Entrepreneur Brings Chicken Concept to Gambrills Following Success at CFG Bank Arena

New Location to Celebrate BIG on August 8, 2026 with Free Food for First 100 in Line and Giveaways Throughout Afternoon

GAMBRILLS, Md., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun" has officially touched down in Maryland. After making winning plays at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena, Big Chicken – the fast casual concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal – is stepping off the court and into its first standalone location in the state, opening at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills.

Big Chicken Opens First Maryland Location in Gambrills

Located at 1407 South Main Chapel Way, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with the community on August 8, 2026. Big Chicken is going BIG for the occasion, with the first 100 guests in line receiving three free tenders and four signature dipping sauces – a nod to Shaquille's iconic No. 34. After the first 100 guests, the offer will be available for just $5.00. Throughout the afternoon, guests can also enjoy BIG Fun with giveaways, entertainment and surprises and delights in-store.

Positioned just outside Baltimore in a thriving suburban hub known for its growing dining scene, the new location in Gambrills brings the Brand's larger-than-life personality to a market that continues to embrace bold flavors. It is well positioned to connect with neighborhoods throughout the Baltimore suburbs and greater District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) region.

Leading the charge is local entrepreneur, Pratik Patel, a seasoned operator with more than 15 years of hospitality experience. With a portfolio that includes multiple locations of well-known quick-service brands across Howard and Anne Arundel counties, Patel brings deep operational expertise and a strong connection to the local community.

"I instantly connected with Big Chicken's larger-than-life personality and its mission to bring people together through BIG Flavor," said Patel. "Gambrills is a special place, and it's the right fit to bring something new that matches its energy. We can't wait to serve BIG Smiles to guests experiencing Big Chicken for the first time beyond the arena."

Known for a bold menu, Big Chicken features fan-favorite chicken sandwiches like The Shaq Attack and The Ultimate – stacked high with mac and cheese and crispy onion rings – alongside crispy tenders and the Brand's Dunks. Guests can also dig into signature sides, hand-spun milkshakes and first-of-its-kind Shaq Snacks, featuring crispy tenders stacked on garlic toast with bold toppings.

Just in time for the opening, Big Chicken is leveling up every sandwich, tender and side with its "Big Dip Energy" – a lineup of limited-time dips dropping each month, crafted for dunking, dipping and drizzling. Guests can get a first taste of its newest drop, Root Beer BBQ.

"After launching at CFG Bank Arena, we saw firsthand how Maryland showed up for this brand," said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. "Bringing Big Chicken into Gambrills with a partner like Pratik, who brings deep local experience and knows how to run a great restaurant, is how we grow. The right place, the right partner and a whole lot of BIG Flavor."

Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open and dozens more in development across North America and beyond. The Brand continues to introduce its signature "BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun" to guests through arenas, airports, cruise ships and traditional storefronts, all while serving its mashup of comfort food and craveworthy flavors.

Big Chicken Gambrills will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

To learn more about Big Chicken in Gambrills, visit www.bigchicken.com. Follow the Brand on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok to stay up to date on new restaurant openings, menu launches and other BIG updates.

ABOUT BIG CHICKEN

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken fuses craveable comfort food with today's bold, modern flavors. Named as Fast Casual's Top Mover & Shaker and backed by a dream team of partners including Craveworthy Brands, JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, the concept offers a glimpse into Founder Shaquille O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites and larger-than-life personality through its all-star lineup of stacked chicken sandwiches, signature sides and hand-spun shakes. With several traditional locations currently open and in development, Big Chicken offers entrepreneurs the chance to bring BIG Fun, BIG Flavor, and BIG Smiles to communities across the U.S. and abroad. To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands