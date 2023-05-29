Sharakah joins Beehive as new investor

News provided by

Beehive

29 May, 2023, 01:00 ET

MUSCAT, Oman, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharakah, a closed joint stock company incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98), has come on board with Beehive, a leading fintech company, as a new investor. Sharakah contributes to SME development in Oman and provides finance to support Oman's vision to diversify the economy. Together, Beehive and Sharakah look to help the growth of the SME economy by providing fast, accessible finance.

Continue Reading
Ali Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah and Peter Tavener, COO and CFO of Beehive
Ali Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah and Peter Tavener, COO and CFO of Beehive

Beehive is a peer-to-peer lending platform headquartered in Dubai, which has funded GCC-based SMEs over AED1.5 billion since inception in 2014. Beehive connects businesses seeking funding with investors, eliminating the cost and complexity of conventional finance. The result is a more efficient, streamlined process that gives businesses faster access to lower cost finance.

With Sharakah on board as an investor, Beehive's liquidity will increase, enabling funding for more SMEs across Oman. Beehive provides access to finance for SME growth, and will lend collateral free, debt-based finance to strong, creditworthy companies. Businesses can borrow from OMR20K on repayment terms between 6-36 months.

Ali bin Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO, Sharakah said: "This partnership with Beehive marks an important milestone for Sharakah in our mission to drive SME development in Oman and support the diversification of our economy. Through our collaboration with a reputed innovative fintech platform we aim to contribute to the growth of the SME sector and provide fast, accessible finance to empower businesses. Together, we will create a favourable ecosystem that empowers small businesses and contributes to Oman's overall prosperity."

Craig Moore, Founder and CEO of Beehive said, "Beehive has been operating in Oman for six months and has facilitated over OMR 2 million in SME funding. This is the proof we need to show how important easy access to finance for growth is for small businesses in Oman. We're thrilled to have Sharakah on board to help us work towards a more prosperous future for SMEs."

About Beehive

Beehive P2P Ltd. is the largest regulated peer to peer (P2P) lending platform in the GCC. Beehive directly connects businesses looking for finance with investors, creating mutually beneficial partnerships for growth. Beehive's digital platform provides smarter finance solutions to businesses, financial institutions and investors. By combining financial market experience with technology, we accelerate efficiency and functionality to deliver market innovation. Since launch, Beehive has registered over 15,000 investors and successfully facilitated more than AED1.5 billion to over 1,000 business funding requests. The business expanded into Saudi Arabia in 2020 and Oman in 2022.Beehive UAE is regulated by the DFSA.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman's first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by a Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah's vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact:

Bryony Pospodinis
Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +971 585871300

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086713/Sharakah_Beehive_Signing.jpg

SOURCE Beehive

Also from this source

Beehive celebrates official launch of crowdfunding platform in Oman

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.