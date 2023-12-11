ShardSecure and Wasabi Technologies Collaborate To Offer Enhanced Data Security for Cost-Effective Cloud Storage

News provided by

ShardSecure

11 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of data security, privacy, and resilience software, has forged a new partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company and a leader in the cloud storage market. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to deliver highly secure, resilient, and cost-effective data storage solutions to enterprise organizations.

ShardSecure's comprehensive platform offers advanced data privacy, agentless file-level protection, cloud ransomware mitigation, protection for AI/ML models and training data, resilient data storage with high availability and self-healing capabilities, support for cross-border regulatory compliance (including the GDPR), and unified, multi-protocol functionality across multiple clouds. Meanwhile, Wasabi cloud storage offers infinitely scalable capacity with exceptional cost savings, making it easier to store all critical data for as long as necessary. The partnership will combine the two solutions to offer customers a secure and cost-effective option for storing their data, including in hybrid-cloud architectures.

Julian Weinberger, Field CTO at ShardSecure, highlighted the benefits of the ShardSecure and Wasabi partnership, stating, "The combined solution from ShardSecure and Wasabi provides an exceptionally secure cloud storage option, preventing data theft, leaks, and unauthorized access, while simultaneously enhancing the reliability and durability of stored data. By integrating our platforms, enterprises can confidently store their data in the cloud without the fear of loss, theft, malicious encryption, or ransom demands."

As organizations increasingly rely on cloud services to support critical operations, the partnership between ShardSecure and Wasabi Technologies also offers enterprise organizations a way to mitigate the risks posed by both internal and external threats, including ransomware. The collaboration will provide exceptional data protection and peace of mind to organizations across various industries.

"We're thrilled to work with ShardSecure to further help customers enhance data security, mitigate the threat of ransomware and data theft, and reduce cloud storage costs at the same time," said Laurie Mitchell, SVP Global Marketing at Wasabi. "By joining forces, Wasabi and ShardSecure are empowering enterprise organizations with affordable and highly secure data storage capabilities. Together, our technology will help customers tackle the complex challenges of successful cloud adoption."

"We're very excited to be announcing this partnership," added Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "Wasabi, with ShardSecure, changes the game for secure cloud storage. Companies that are looking for scalability, security, and cost savings have found the ideal combination here."

About ShardSecure

In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection. Our innovative technology lets companies enjoy the flexibility of securing their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. ShardSecure delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, cloud ransomware mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML models and training data, and support for regulatory compliance.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data with no complex tiers or egress or API fees, delivering predictable costs that save money and industry leading security and performance businesses can count on. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins. You can follow and connect with Wasabi on Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and The Bucket

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE ShardSecure

Also from this source

ShardSecure® Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Privacy

ShardSecure® Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Privacy

ShardSecure, a leading provider of data security, privacy, and resilience software, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 Cool Vendor ...
ShardSecure® Announces Allowance of Pivotal US Patent Application

ShardSecure® Announces Allowance of Pivotal US Patent Application

ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, is pleased to announce its receipt of a Notice of Allowance related...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.