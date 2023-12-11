ShardSecure and Wasabi Technologies Collaborate To Offer Enhanced Data Security for Cost-Effective Cloud Storage

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of data security, privacy, and resilience software, has forged a new partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company and a leader in the cloud storage market. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to deliver highly secure, resilient, and cost-effective data storage solutions to enterprise organizations.

ShardSecure's comprehensive platform offers advanced data privacy, agentless file-level protection, cloud ransomware mitigation, protection for AI/ML models and training data, resilient data storage with high availability and self-healing capabilities, support for cross-border regulatory compliance (including the GDPR), and unified, multi-protocol functionality across multiple clouds. Meanwhile, Wasabi cloud storage offers infinitely scalable capacity with exceptional cost savings, making it easier to store all critical data for as long as necessary. The partnership will combine the two solutions to offer customers a secure and cost-effective option for storing their data, including in hybrid-cloud architectures.

Julian Weinberger, Field CTO at ShardSecure, highlighted the benefits of the ShardSecure and Wasabi partnership, stating, "The combined solution from ShardSecure and Wasabi provides an exceptionally secure cloud storage option, preventing data theft, leaks, and unauthorized access, while simultaneously enhancing the reliability and durability of stored data. By integrating our platforms, enterprises can confidently store their data in the cloud without the fear of loss, theft, malicious encryption, or ransom demands."

As organizations increasingly rely on cloud services to support critical operations, the partnership between ShardSecure and Wasabi Technologies also offers enterprise organizations a way to mitigate the risks posed by both internal and external threats, including ransomware. The collaboration will provide exceptional data protection and peace of mind to organizations across various industries.

"We're thrilled to work with ShardSecure to further help customers enhance data security, mitigate the threat of ransomware and data theft, and reduce cloud storage costs at the same time," said Laurie Mitchell, SVP Global Marketing at Wasabi. "By joining forces, Wasabi and ShardSecure are empowering enterprise organizations with affordable and highly secure data storage capabilities. Together, our technology will help customers tackle the complex challenges of successful cloud adoption."

"We're very excited to be announcing this partnership," added Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "Wasabi, with ShardSecure, changes the game for secure cloud storage. Companies that are looking for scalability, security, and cost savings have found the ideal combination here."

About ShardSecure

In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection. Our innovative technology lets companies enjoy the flexibility of securing their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. ShardSecure delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, cloud ransomware mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML models and training data, and support for regulatory compliance.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data with no complex tiers or egress or API fees, delivering predictable costs that save money and industry leading security and performance businesses can count on. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins. You can follow and connect with Wasabi on Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and The Bucket.

