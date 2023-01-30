ShardSecure® Announces Tech Alliance with Entrust for Advanced Data Protection

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, has forged a strategic technology alliance with Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, to provide robust cloud data protection to a growing market of enterprise companies and medium-sized businesses.

The ShardSecure-Entrust partnership, part of the Entrust Ready Technology Partner Program, ensures that data in cloud environments is well protected against outages, attacks, and other forms of data compromise. ShardSecure's protection of unstructured data complements Entrust's protection of structured data, creating a robust holistic solution to address a wide range of customer needs.

Specifically, the integration leverages Entrust nShield® HSMs using a PKCS #11 interface to provide extremely secure at-rest encryption for the ShardSecure engine encryption keys. This ensures that encryption operations like encrypting and decrypting will be protected by the nShield HSM, adding a critically important layer of security for a defense-in-depth approach.

"The ShardSecure alliance exemplifies how Entrust continues to leverage its trusted hardware security module (HSM) technology across a growing range of traditional and state-of-the-art data protection applications like ShardSecure's microsharding. This partnership delivers advanced protection across our joint customer' unstructured and structured data assets," said John Grimm, vice president of Strategic Alliances at Entrust. "Organizations today need to know that their mission-critical data is secure on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid deployments. Our partnership ensures robust defense-in-depth protection by establishing a root of trust for the protection of all cryptographic keys underpinning security."

ShardSecure's innovative software neutralizes the impact of cloud-based ransomware, supports secure cold storage migration, and provides unbeatable file-level protection. Its self-healing data helps companies maintain high availability and robust data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions. ShardSecure's mission is to keep data in the hands of its owners while helping companies save on storage and security costs.

"We're very pleased to be announcing this tech alliance," said Julian Weinberger, ShardSecure Field Chief Technology Officer. "There is a growing need for strong partnerships that address the complexity and breadth of the data security challenges we're facing today, and the ShardSecure-Entrust alliance does just that. The Entrust portfolio of hardware security modules, key management, and cloud security technology, combined with ShardSecure's strong solutions for unstructured data, will bring greater data security and trust to the market. We look forward to growing this partnership in the coming months."

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments, and digital infrastructure. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it's no wonder the world's most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com .

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. ShardSecure's technology strengthens data privacy, neutralizes ransomware, protects against outages and attacks, supports cross-border regulatory compliance, and much more. Visit www.shardsecure.com for more information.

