ShardSecure® Extends the Patent for Its Groundbreaking Technology

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, is pleased to announce the extension of its patent-protected microsharding innovations.

The ShardSecure platform uses its proprietary technology to provide advanced data privacy and security as well as ransomware risk mitigation, protection for AI/ML training data, and support for cross-border regulatory compliance. Last June, the company announced the allowance of its pivotal US patent application covering the ShardSecure platform.

"We're very pleased to be taking this next step in protecting our innovative technology," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-Founder Bob Lam. "ShardSecure's privacy and security features can safeguard data against a myriad of cyber threats, and we're glad to be moving forward in the patent process as we introduce our platform to more organizations."

ShardSecure's new announcement pertains to the extension of its pivotal patent-protected microsharding innovations with extensions to both the United Kingdom and the countries covered by the Unitary Patent Convention. These countries are in addition to granted patents in the United States, Canada, and Australia as well as a pending US patent application. This instrumental patent family, covering the current ShardSecure platform, includes methods and systems for increasing data security of an organization's content, partly by (i) breaking the content into shards that are smaller than a predetermined maximum size and (ii) determining a pointer that identifies the location where the shard shall be stored.

In addition to this foundational patent family, ShardSecure remains focused on protecting its innovation through the continued filing of new patent applications leveraging additional technical improvement implemented in the ShardSecure platform, including (i) an extension of the foundational patent covering the intermixing of multiple source data and separate innovations for (ii) self-healing or automatic recovery of compromised microshard data fragments and (iii) enhancements allowing for the data owner to retain the only copy of the pointer file and authentication information for the data fragments. ShardSecure leverages its robust patent-protected system for varied commercial applications.

About ShardSecure

In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection. Our innovative technology lets companies enjoy the flexibility of securing their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. ShardSecure delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, ransomware risk mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML models and training data, and support for regulatory compliance.

