ShardSecure® Integrates With Entrust KeyControl Compliance Manager To Offer Robust Protection for Unstructured Data

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security, privacy, and resilience software, has completed an integration with Entrust to protect unstructured data against outages, attacks, and other forms of data compromise.

The integration combines ShardSecure's robust and innovative approach to file-level encryption with Entrust KeyControl Compliance Manager's singular dashboard view of keys across on-prem, public cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments, including detailed information about ownership, environment, and critical systems for compliance purposes. It joins an existing integration between ShardSecure and Entrust eShield HSM (Hardware Security Module) that offers secure key generation and management.

"Entrust's identity and security solutions support organizations in accelerating growth, protecting their assets, and building trust into every digital interaction," said Michael Loger, Entrust's Director of Product Management and Product Security. "The new integration with ShardSecure reiterates our commitment to helping organizations face evolving security threats across a myriad of industries by creating open platforms to extend and integrate with best-in-breed solutions like ShardSecure."

ShardSecure's innovative, agentless alternative to file-level protection secures data from threats without the cost and complexity of agent-based solutions. It provides strong file encryption and offers "set and forget" management as well as low latency and fast throughput architecture with minimal to no performance impact.

By separating data owners from infrastructure admins and cloud providers, the ShardSecure platform prevents unauthorized access and ensures strong data privacy and security in a unified, multi-protocol platform. ShardSecure was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Privacy, 2023 report.

"We're pleased to be announcing this integration as part of our ongoing partnership with Entrust," said Julian Weinberger, Field Chief Technology Officer at ShardSecure. "ShardSecure and Entrust are committed to providing top-tier data security solutions to our customers. By prioritizing seamless integration and streamlined go-to-market strategies, Entrust ensures that the focus remains on what matters most: protecting our customers' data. The integration offers enhanced protection for unstructured data, while also providing a single dashboard for enterprises, at a time when serious cyber threats and data privacy challenges are on the rise. We look forward to growing our partnership with Entrust and continuing to provide unparalleled security for our joint customers."

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling strong identities, secure payments, and protected data. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to the future of secure enterprises, governments, the people they serve, and the data and transactions associated with them. With our experts serving customers in more than 150 countries and a network of global partners, it's no wonder the world's most trusted organizations trust us. Learn more at www.entrust.com.

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection and secure their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. Our innovative technology delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, ransomware risk mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML datasets, and support for regulatory compliance.

ShardSecure was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Privacy, 2023 report by Bart Willemsen, Bernard Woo, and Nader Henein at Gartner, Inc. To learn more, visit https://go.shardsecure.com/gartner-cool-vendor-in-privacy.

