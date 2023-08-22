ShardSecure® Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Privacy

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of data security, privacy, and resilience software, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 Cool Vendor in Privacy by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executive and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities.

In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection. Our innovative technology lets companies enjoy the flexibility of securing their data wherever it resides – on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. ShardSecure delivers strong data privacy and security in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers.

"Enterprises are looking for a solution that addresses the many challenges of data security and privacy in today's digital landscape," said Steve Barlock, Principal, Advisory Services and Cyber cloud leader at KPMG LLP, an alliance partner of ShardSecure providing KPMG LLP's cloud security service offerings in the US and the use of ShardSecure's platform. "ShardSecure's platform offers features for those companies seeking to safeguard their intellectual property, prevent unauthorized access, and gain assurance that their sensitive data is well protected. We believe ShardSecure's recognition in the 2023 Cool Vendors report demonstrates the value of these features in today's modern privacy-focused environment."

"I am impressed with how ShardSecure's innovative data security platform can protect the most sensitive resources in the cloud environment," added Sajawal Haider, Managing Director and Chief Information Security Officer at Oak Hill Advisors, a leading alternative investment firm with $60 billion under management in North America, Europe, and other geographies. "Oak Hill is pleased to be partnering with ShardSecure as the company grows its customer footprint."

ShardSecure's mission is to help companies regain control of their data. In addition to advanced data privacy, the ShardSecure platform provides agentless file-level protection, cloud ransomware mitigation, and support for cross-border regulatory compliance. Its self-healing feature also helps companies maintain high availability and robust data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions.

"We're pleased and honored that ShardSecure was named a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor," said Shardecure Co-Founder and CEO Bob Lam. "For us, this recognition further emphasizes the value of our innovative approach to data privacy. ShardSecure's innovative approach to data protection helps organizations satisfy the requirements of cross-border data protection laws. The benefit of this approach is that data remains safer wherever it is stored, including in cloud, on-prem, and hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures."

To view the full Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Privacy, 2023 report by Bart Willemsen, Bernard Woo, and Nader Henein at Gartner, Inc., please visit: https://go.shardsecure.com/gartner-cool-vendor-in-privacy

To see how ShardSecure can help your organization, please book a meeting or visit our website.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Cool Vendors is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ShardSecure

In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data security and protection programs. Our innovative, agentless data control platform lets organizations secure their data, whether it resides on-premises, in the cloud, or in multi- and hybrid-cloud architectures. With strong data security and resilience, agentless file-level protection, support for cross-border compliance, cloud ransomware mitigation, and simple integration, ShardSecure helps you stay in control of your data.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE ShardSecure