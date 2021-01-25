Share a Photo of Your Valentine with Ferrero Rocher for a Chance to Win a Gift Card and a Private Consultation with Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Rocher®, the brand of fine hazelnut chocolates that enhances any occasion, is offering eight individuals the chance to win $400* and a 30-minute tele-consultation session with lifestyle influencer and gifting expert, Alison Deyette (@alisondeyette) to ensure this year's Valentine's Day is a moment to cherish. To enter the Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Day Sweepstakes, fans are invited to post a photo of their Valentine on Instagram, tagging @ferrerorocherusa and using #FerreroValentineSweeps, or to post their photo using the hashtag to the Ferrero Rocher USA Facebook page.

"Ferrero Rocher has been at the heart of celebrations for generations, and no matter the occasion, it's the special moments and experiences created by our loved ones that are the most treasured," remarked Alessandro Rapali, Senior VP – Ferrero North America. "Many of our traditions are changing to address our current challenges which is why Ferrero Rocher is offering expert advice and curated tips from prominent influencers to ensure this Valentine's Day is just as special, if not more, than the ones before."

Because Valentine's Day celebrations might need to transform a bit this year, Ferrero Rocher will also share curated "how-to" gifting content from lifestyle and gifting aficionados and real life couples, including Lindsay Silberman (@lindsaysilb) and Matt Stevens (@instahusband), as well as Parker York Smith (@parkeryorksmith). Now through Valentine's Day weekend, helpful tips and recommendations will show how - with just a little creativity - people can create a Valentine's Day to remember.

More details about the brand and special Valentine's Day offerings, which are available online and retailers nationwide, can be found at www.ferrerorocherusa.com. Celebrate the Moment with Ferrero Rocher by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the latest news.

Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Day Sweepstakes

The Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Day sweepstakes begins on January 19, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. ET through February 2, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Consumers must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. and the District of Columbia to be eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. No purchase necessary. Void in PR and where prohibited. For more information and full sweepstakes rules, please visit www.ferrerorochervalentinesday.com.

* Prize awarded in the form of a gift card or a check, as determined in Sponsor's sole discretion.

ABOUT FERRERO ROCHER

Ferrero Rocher® is one of the many brands offered by Ferrero, the global confectionary company with a long legacy in premium chocolate that's also responsible for Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder Joy. Wrapped in gold and presented in new packaging that reflects light to create a dazzling diamond effect, Ferrero Rocher's delicious multi-layered hazelnut and milk chocolate are the perfect gifts to enjoy with loved ones. Ferrero Rocher products are available nationwide in a variety of packaging options, beautifully suited for holiday gifting and celebrations.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and @ferrerousacorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

