Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period July 6 - July 10, 2026

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Ericsson

Jul 13, 2026, 03:04 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period July 6 - July 10, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

06/07/2026

500,000

107.0879

53,543,950.00

07/07/2026

600,000

106.2068

63,724,080.00

08/07/2026

500,000

104.6131

52,306,550.00

09/07/2026

404,354

109.2489

44,175,229.71

10/07/2026

500,000

110.4772

55,238,600.00

Total

2,504,354

107.4083

268,988,409.71

The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 69,603,312 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

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ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period July 6-July 10 2026

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Daily Ericsson Share Buyback Report

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