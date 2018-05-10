Share of Millennials Living with Mom on the Rise

Despite a strong economic recovery, the share of millennials living with their moms has been increasing since 2005, when just 13.5 percent lived with their moms. The combination of rapidly rising rents and slow income growth over the past half-decade drove many young adults to either move back in or never move out of their parents' home, but the trend has been persistent even as the U.S. labor market has improved.

Among the millennials living with their moms, almost 12 percent are unemployed[ii] and, according to a new Zillow analysis released earlier this week, 28 percent of recent college grads live with their parents, up from 19 percent in 2005.

"As rents outpaced incomes over the past decade, young people turned to their families in large numbers to ease the housing cost crunch," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. "But even as the labor market has improved, the family safety net has yet to unwind. Living with parents may allow young adults to pursue work or a passion that may not be especially lucrative, or save enough money for first and last month's rent or a down payment on a home of their own. In booming Western markets, relatively few young adults live with parents, not because rents are cheap but because family is far away. There is also a small slice of this young adult population that has mom living with them instead. Perhaps mom needs extra care as she ages, or has moved in with an adult child to help raise her grandchildren."

More millennials live with their moms in areas where housing costs consume a larger share of income. For example, in Miami, New York, Riverside, Calif. and Los Angeles, more than 30 percent of millennials live at home with their mom. These are also among the country's pricier rental markets where rents typically consume upwards of 35 percent of the median income.

Austin, Texas has the smallest share of millennials living at home with their mom, at 14 percent. Renters in Austin can expect to put less than 30 percent of their income toward a rental payment. Other markets with a small percentage of millennials living with Mom include Seattle, Denver and Oklahoma City.

The median rent in the U.S. is $1,447 per month, up almost 3 percent over the past year. Zillow forecasts rents to increase about 2 percent over the next 12 months to a Zillow Rent Index[iii] of $1,475.

Metropolitan Area Share of

Millennials

Living w/

Mom in

2005 Share of

Millennials

Living w/

Mom in

2016 Zillow Rent

Index (ZRI) Share of

Income Spent

on Monthly

Rent Payment Unemployment

Rate Among

Millennials

Living with

Mom United States 13.5% 22.5% $ 1,447 28.9% 11.6% New York, NY 20.4% 30.3% $ 2,400 38.8% 11.4% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 18.4% 30.2% $ 2,753 47.3% 8.5% Chicago, IL 15.8% 26.1% $ 1,654 29.0% 11.5% Dallas-Fort Worth, TX 9.8% 19.7% $ 1,606 29.0% 9.1% Philadelphia, PA 18.4% 28.5% $ 1,581 27.7% 11.0% Houston, TX 12.9% 22.3% $ 1,558 29.4% 12.2% Washington, DC 13.0% 21.8% $ 2,148 25.9% 10.2% Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL 15.6% 33.4% $ 1,865 42.1% 10.3% Atlanta, GA 10.7% 23.3% $ 1,397 25.9% 13.0% Boston, MA 14.7% 23.2% $ 2,379 33.4% 9.2% San Francisco, CA 14.1% 21.1% $ 3,420 39.9% 10.0% Detroit, MI 15.4% 24.2% $ 1,208 24.6% 14.7% Riverside, CA 17.6% 33.0% $ 1,885 36.7% 12.7% Phoenix, AZ 9.7% 21.0% $ 1,364 26.9% 12.1% Seattle, WA 9.2% 14.4% $ 2,208 30.9% 8.7% Minneapolis-St Paul, MN 8.5% 16.5% $ 1,643 26.1% 8.2% San Diego, CA 11.8% 23.3% $ 2,550 41.2% 11.8% St. Louis, MO 12.6% 19.5% $ 1,150 22.2% 12.1% Tampa, FL 10.8% 22.0% $ 1,377 30.8% 11.6% Baltimore, MD 15.2% 24.2% $ 1,745 26.0% 11.4% Denver, CO 8.9% 15.0% $ 2,054 32.4% 8.4% Pittsburgh, PA 15.9% 23.0% $ 1,075 21.6% 14.4% Portland, OR 8.0% 17.0% $ 1,860 31.3% 9.3% Charlotte, NC 10.4% 19.5% $ 1,299 24.8% 12.7% Sacramento, CA 12.3% 22.4% $ 1,852 33.0% 8.8% San Antonio, TX 14.3% 29.2% $ 1,345 27.7% 7.7% Orlando, FL 10.1% 24.0% $ 1,442 31.1% 11.0% Cincinnati, OH 10.9% 18.8% $ 1,282 24.6% 11.2% Cleveland, OH 14.7% 21.3% $ 1,149 25.5% 14.7% Kansas City, MO 9.0% 15.4% $ 1,282 24.1% 13.0% Las Vegas, NV 11.2% 24.1% $ 1,302 27.4% 12.5% Columbus, OH 8.8% 16.8% $ 1,324 25.5% 11.0% Indianapolis, IN 7.9% 16.8% $ 1,207 24.7% 12.0% San Jose, CA 14.3% 21.3% $ 3,523 36.3% 9.8% Austin, TX 8.0% 13.9% $ 1,686 27.3% 8.1% Virginia Beach, VA 11.6% 23.3% $ 1,408 26.4% 11.1% Nashville, TN 9.2% 16.6% $ 1,499 28.7% 11.3% Providence, RI 17.5% 26.2% $ 1,664 30.5% 8.6% Milwaukee, WI 11.9% 17.5% $ 1,367 27.1% 11.4% Jacksonville, FL 11.1% 19.6% n/a 26.3% 8.4% Memphis, TN 13.4% 23.7% $ 1,088 25.0% 14.8% Oklahoma City, OK 9.6% 15.2% $ 1,100 22.9% 10.5% Louisville-Jefferson County, KY 12.6% 18.8% $ 1,194 25.2% 18.0% Hartford, CT 17.8% 24.2% $ 1,604 25.7% 14.5% Richmond, VA 11.9% 22.6% $ 1,396 25.6% 12.9% New Orleans, LA 19.3% 26.8% $ 1,385 33.3% 14.1% Buffalo, NY 16.2% 22.2% $ 1,216 25.9% 9.1% Raleigh, NC 6.5% 17.2% $ 1,439 22.9% 14.2% Birmingham, AL 13.6% 22.5% $ 1,054 23.5% 16.4% Salt Lake City, UT 10.6% 19.0% $ 1,591 26.8% 9.0%

[i] Zillow analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau data from the American Community Survey from 2005-2016. A mom must be living in the household in order to be included in this analysis. The 50 largest U.S. metros were used in this analysis.

[ii] Based on 2016 data, the most recent available.

[iii] The Zillow Rent Index (ZRI) is the median Rent Zestimate® (estimated monthly rental price) for a given geographic area on a given day, and includes the value of all single-family residences, condominiums, cooperatives and apartments in Zillow's database, regardless of whether they are currently listed for rent. It is expressed in dollars.

