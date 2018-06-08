Share Split in AAK AB

The last day of trade in the AAK share prior to the split is June 12, 2018. The first day of trade in the AAK share after the split is June 13, 2018. This means that the share price as from and including June 13, 2018 will reflect the effect of the split.

Through the split the total number of shares in the company increases to 253,730,934.

As a result of the split, the shares in AAK will as from and including June 13, 2018 change ISIN code. The new ISIN code for the share is SE0011337708.

The split of the company's shares occurs automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,300 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

