SHARE THE 'JOIE' OF THE HOLIDAYS WITH LA MADELEINE'S SEASONAL MENU

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, la Madeleine is making it easier than ever to be the perfect host, with a new holiday menu featuring take-and-heat group meals and a festive lineup of bakery treats that transform anyone into an effortless entertainer.

According to a survey from the National Restaurant Association, 82% of people choose to dine out or order in during the holidays to reduce stress, and 72% do so to spend more time with family and friends instead of cooking, making La Madeleine's new holiday offerings especially timely.

la Madeleine Holiday Feast

"At la Madeleine, we believe the holidays should be spent around the table, enjoying time and delicious meals with friends and family, not stressing out over cooking and cleanup," said John Dillon, CEO of la Madeleine. "Our holiday meals allow the hosts to enjoy the celebrations of the season alongside their loved ones, with easy, elegant options for beautiful holiday entertaining."

Available through Dec. 24, fully cooked and ready-to-heat group meals serve up to 10 people and include everything needed for an impressive holiday spread: applewood smoked ham or oven-roasted turkey breast with mushroom sauce, cranberry-apple stuffing, cranberry-apple relish and a choice of two additional sides. Meals also include a fresh-baked baguette and a choice of mini pumpkin or pecan tartes.

Beyond entertaining, la Madeleine's bakery case is the star of the season for gift-giving. The café's festive French pastries and breads — including macarons, Cinnamon Christmas Tree Brioche, Christmas Tree Linzer Cookies, Bûche de Noël and more — make memorable, delicious gifts to thank a teacher, surprise a coworker at a cookie exchange or treat neighbors.

For those looking to take a break from busy holiday happenings, la Madeleine's cozy cafés offer seasonal entrées, available through Dec. 31, including:

Turkey or Ham Holiday Sampler: Applewood smoked ham or roasted turkey breast topped with mushroom sauce, served with cranberry-apple stuffing and green beans almondine

Turkey Cranberry Melt: Roasted turkey breast, cranberry-apple stuffing and provolone cheese on a cranberry roll with mayonnaise and cranberry sauce

The bakery case also features Snickerdoodle Cookies, Snickerdoodle Crème Brûlée, Tiramisu and other seasonal delights. Fan-favorite items like Pumpkin Praline French Toast or Crêpes and Parisien Hot Chocolate remain available through January 2026.

To order a Take-and-Heat Holiday Family Meal or explore the full festive menu, visit lamadeleine.com/holiday-feast.

About la Madeleine

Since 1983, la Madeleine has delivered an accessible, welcoming bakery and café experience made for comfort and connection. The café's menu includes all-day breakfast, brunch, soupes, salades, sandwiches, pastas, coffees and entrées — plus a traditional French bakery display featuring fresh bread and pastries. La Madeleine operates nearly 100 corporate and franchise locations in multiple U.S. states and one international café. Learn more at lamadeleine.com.

About Groupe Le Duff

The world leader in bakery, pastry and catering, Groupe Le Duff is present in more than 100 countries and on five continents. Since its founding in 1976, Groupe Le Duff has achieved success through its restaurant chains (Brioche Dorée, Del Arte, Le Fournil de Pierre, la Madeleine [United States], and Kamps [Germany]), as well as its brands Bridor and Cité Gourmande, which manufacture premium-quality products for more than 45,000 restaurants and hotels worldwide.

