Share the Love on Valentine's Day with Jet's Pizza®

Heart-Shaped Pizza – code: LOVE

Heart-Shaped Jet's Bread® – code: BEMINE

Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Stix – code: SWEET

"The way to our hearts here at Jet's is with pizza so why not switch it up this year from the usual chocolates and flowers and show your loved ones you care with a heart-shaped pizza from Jet's Pizza," says John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "We know your Valentine will eat their hearts out with our delicious, made-from-scratch pizza."

Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 14th in Pizza Today's 2019 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

Media Contact:

Jet's America, Inc.

(586)268-5870

SOURCE Jet’s Pizza