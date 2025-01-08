Share the Swirl of Friendship with sweetFrog® and Care Bears™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's season, sweetFrog® Frozen Yogurt is teaming up with Care Bears™ to celebrate the joy of sharing, caring, kindness, and friendship. From Now to March 19, 2025, fans can enjoy the fun and flavorful Love-a-Lot Swirl, a cheerful combination of DOLE SOFT SERVE® Pineapple swirled with DOLE SOFT SERVE® Orange and Raspberry, inspired by the lovable and huggable Love-A-Lot Bear.

Love-A-Lot Swirl is Now Available!

Step into a world of sweetness at sweetFrog, where fun and surprises await! Alongside the Love-A-Lot Swirl, guests can grab festive color-changing spoons and collectible stickers, perfect for sharing with friends. Plus, there's a special bonus for online orders: a FREE micro plush Care Bear with any purchase made through sweetFrog.com during the promotional period (while supplies last).

To make things even sweeter, sweetFrog is hosting a Care Bears Sweepstakes! Enter at sweetFrog.com/carebears or email [email protected] for a chance to win exciting prizes.

"This partnership is all about celebrating connections—whether it's a friend, sibling, or anyone who makes your world a little brighter," said Heather Marini, Sr. National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands™. "The Love-A-Lot Swirl is a treat as vibrant and joyful as love itself, and we can't wait for everyone to try it!"

"The Care Bears bring a sense of joy to life's everyday moments, and this partnership with sweetFrog reflects that perfectly. The Love-a-Lot Swirl blends nostalgia with new memories, offering friends and families a sweet and playful way to celebrate friendship," said Kristeen Tibbits, Head of Marketing at Cloudco Entertainment.

Celebrate the season of friendship with sweetFrog! Stop by your local shop or visit sweetFrog.com to join in the fun.

Promotional Swirl:

Love-a-Lot Swirl – DOLE SOFT SERVE® Pineapple swirled with DOLE SOFT SERVE® Orange and Raspberry

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment) is a family and children's entertainment company and the owner of iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™ and its newest IP, Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco Entertainment creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and creates a wide-range of consumer merchandising programs and experiences that immerse children and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children's properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated TV series and the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI- animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, a brand-new look and mission for the Care Bears was introduced in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series currently airing in the US on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Max via its Cartoonito preschool block. In 2022, the Care Bears celebrated 40 years of sharing and caring through the launch of new consumer products with key retail partners and a range of new toys with Basic Fun.

SOURCE sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt