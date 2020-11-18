Share The Thrill Of Motorcycle Riding This Holiday Season: Harley-Davidson Encourages Riders To Nominate Friends & Family For Free Learn-To-Ride Classes

Now through Dec. 31, riders will be able to nominate the non-rider in their life they want to gift the thrill of riding to in 2021. Winners will receive a free H-D Riding Academy class in addition to a $200 Harley-Davidson™ Gift Card* to use for riding gear to prepare for their course. And the best part is, if your non-rider is selected, you win a $100 Harley-Davidson™ Gift Card* to enjoy for yourself.

"The thrill of riding with your best friend and reconnecting over a shared adventure is the gift that will always keep giving," said Theo Keetell, Vice President of Marketing, Harley-Davidson. "From backroads to coastal highways, motorcycle riding offers open-air exploration to free your soul and sense of adventure."

Nominating is easy – and winners will be picked randomly – just follow these steps on your preferred social media platform. The giveaway runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Instagram : Upload your favorite personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle image. Then @mention the non-rider friend or family member in your life you want to learn to ride and use #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway. Post must include #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway.

: Upload your favorite personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle image. Then @mention the non-rider friend or family member in your life you want to learn to ride and use #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway. Post must include #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway. Twitter: Upload your favorite personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle image. Then tag the non-rider friend or family member in your life you want to learn to ride. Tweet must include #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway.

The Gift of the Open Road

For anyone interested in learning to ride in 2021, H-D™ Riding Academy can help you build your skills on two wheels in just a few days. Offered at select Harley-Davidson dealers, the New Rider Course provides you with expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. In the classroom, you'll get to know the motorcycle you'll be riding and learn basic riding skills. On the practice range, you'll build skills and confidence, learning everything from braking, turning and skilled maneuvers. Best of all, you will be connected to a growing community of new riders.

Make the Season Your Own & Dash Through Your Gift List

H-D.com and H-D® Authorized Dealerships are perfect one-stop shops for everyone on your gift list – whether they already ride or have it on their wish list. From inspiring the next generation of riders with the LEGO® Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy® Building Sets to fashion forward apparel including customizable flannel and plaid shirts to keep your loved ones warm and toasty this holiday season. For those on the go - whether commuting to work or hitting the road, loved ones will feel like going on an adventure every time they leave the house with the desirable and useful Waxed Canvas Backpack or the Overwatch Dry Bag.

Harley-Davidson has all the season's hottest gifts, from classic-cool leather jackets to the latest tech and audio toys. For more information on how to make this holiday season your own, visit H-D.com/holiday and be sure not to miss our Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. For more information on the H-D Riding Academy holiday giveaway, visit Harley-Davidson's Instagram and Twitter pages.

*Card is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Cardholder Agreement. This is an advertisement.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson® motorcycle riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

SOURCE Harley-Davidson

