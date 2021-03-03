Share Your Life, Your Way: 'Yousers' Flock To Capture Experiences On New Selective Sharing Platform Reel You

"We are pioneering this market. Reel You is where all your experiences can live and you can remain true to yourself."

"We're facing an authenticity crisis with serious negative consequences to our mental health," said Jay Alberts, Reel You's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We've eliminated anxiety from documenting your life. There's no pressure to post clever captions or perfect photos. Instead of waiting on likes and comments, friends and families are collecting their moments together in Reel You and living more in the present."

Each Youser has full control over their Reel, a private collection of multimedia moments, to reminisce over the past and plan for the future. Experiences can be shared on a moment-to-moment basis, opening the possibility for others to add their photos, stories and more to create a uniquely collaborative reflection of the moment.

"Sharing experiences this way will become as ubiquitous as having conversations on messaging apps or following interests on social media," said Alberts.

Beta Yousers across more than 20 countries found unique ways to leverage Reel You for their hobbies, hangouts, adventures and everyday experiences.

"Yousers overwhelmingly told us Reel You made them feel happy and genuinely connected, with an even balance of social buzz and personalization. We knew it was the right time to launch and hopefully bring something positive to the world."

Reel You helps people authentically capture and selectively share their experiences. Yousers worldwide are documenting their moments that matter in a way that reflects their real lives. Stop losing memories in text messages, photo libraries or to time itself. Strengthen the bonds with your family, friends and personal media. Download Reel You from the App Store today or learn more at reel-you.com.

