Share your Seasonal Spirit with the 2019 Holiday Wreath Stamps

Created by former White House chief floral designer Laura Dowling, the 2019 Holiday Wreath Forever Stamps depict iconic images of holiday wreaths, which adorn the doors and mantels of homes in every community, and convey the warm inviting spirit of the season. The Postal Service has issued nine different holiday wreath stamps in the past 57 years.

"The wreath on the door may express the shared spirit of the holidays….of family…and good will to others," said Megan J. Brennan, Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer as she unveiled the stamps today during a ceremony held in Freeport, ME. "The wreath has played an enduring role in our holiday traditions — and with the Postal Service. The very first holiday postage stamp featured a wreath."

Brennan was joined at the ceremony by Dowling and Mike Mahoney, L.L.Bean's chief legal and compliance officer.

"L.L.Bean is pleased to host the unveiling of the USPS Holiday Wreath stamps. Our relationship with the Postal Service began with the very first parcel post mailing out of Freeport with our iconic Maine Hunting Shoe, over 105 years ago," said Mahoney. "Since then, the Postal Service has been a great partner in our success. We are honored to be welcoming Postmaster General Brennan and hosting the unveiling of these stamps."

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HolidayStamps. Followers of the Postal Service's Facebook page can view the ceremony at facebook.com/usps.

The Holiday Wreath stamps are classic yet contemporary and evoke a sense of warmth and welcome. Many wreaths are created from materials easily found during the winter months, including pinecones, dried flowers and berries.

The ribbon leaf wreath is inspired by French floral art. Aspidistra leaves, folded and manipulated to resemble ribbons, create a long-lasting wreath.

Gilded pinecones and magnolia pods grace the wreath trimmed with cranberry red ribbon.

Red and gold ribbon adorns the wreath made from gilded dried hydrangea, eucalyptus and nandina foliage, red berries and small ornaments.

The woodland bush ivy and red winterberry wreath presents a classic red and green palette.

Add these elegant stamps to your cards and letters to share holiday greetings with family and friends.

The wreaths for the stamps, designed by Dowling, were photographed by Kevin Allen. Antonio Alcalá served as the art director of the project and designed the stamps with Dowling.

